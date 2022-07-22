Kryeministri Kurti: Në 100 ditët në vijim përmes Manifestës do ta shohim Kosovën të shpaloset në formën e saj më të mirë

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, mori pjesë në ceremoninë e hapjes zyrtare të bienales evropiane të artit bashkëkohor “Manifesta 14”, që po mbahet në kryeqytetin e Prishtinës dhe e cila do të zgjasë 100 ditë.

Mes shumë të pranishmëve, kryeministri Kurti tha se sonte është shumë i lumtur që gjendet në mesin e tyre, në hapjen e kësaj ngjarjeje madhështore për Kosovën, duke shpresuar që t’ju japë atyre një mirëseardhje të madhe.

Ai tha me tej se Prishtina gjithmonë ka qenë një qytet vibrant dhe kreativ dhe se edhe në ditët më të vështira të saj e më të rrezikshme për shqiptarët, duke iu referuar viteve të ’90-ta, gjithnonë ka pasur një jetë kulturore underground.

Për kreun e Qeverisë, të kesh një bienale ndërkombëtare në një kryeqytet e bën çdo kryeministër krenar. Sipas tij, komuniteti kulturor i Kosovës përfiton duke ndërtuar ura të reja bashkëpunimi.

100 ditët e Manifestës në Prishtinë, siç tha kryeministri Kurti, do të jenë frymë e freskët dhe pamje dhe vështrim i bukur për qytetarët e vendit tonë, derisa shtoi se kemi shumë për të mësuar nga kolegët tanë evropianë e po ashtu edhe Kosova ka shumë për të dhënë në këmbim.

Në fund të fjalës së tij, kryeministri Kurti i ftoi të gjithë që tani, pas 14 vitesh pavarësi, ta shijojmë së bashku Manifestën 14, thuhet në komunikatën për media e Zyrës së Kryeministrit.

Four years ago, when I was signing a support letter for the official bid to host Manifesta, I was not sure what to expect. I was intrigued by the name “Manifesta” – the political movement I belong to started with a manifesto on self-determination. And, I was thrilled by the phrase “European nomadic”, being a critical admirer of both: the European Union and Gilles Deleuze. Later on, my readings about Manifestas around Europe made me ever more curious and longing. Finally, these days, especially tonight, I am hopeful and cheerful, yet with vivid traces of my previous feelings of intrigue and thrill, curiosity and desire.

In my view, Manifesta is a town that wanders across Europe like a specter, like a ghost, until it embraces a European city, embodying itself in what it makes differently from that landing city. This year, the town of Manifesta is getting its 14th reincarnation in the city of Prishtina. Both of us are both happy and lucky. This embrace of Manifesta and Prishtina is almost an amor fati: a travelling European nomad stops to meet the unstoppable people of Kosova.

Prishtina has always been a vibrant and creative city. Even on the worst of days — when being an Albanian was very risky — there was always a cultural life happening underground. Concerts and exhibitions mushroomed within cafeterias and restaurants, inside private homes and basements. Abandoned people to themselves did not leave any abandoned space for themselves.

During the 90s this was the only way one could experience art and culture in Kosova. I believe that it is precisely this cultural resilience that sparked a certain aesthetic that is embedded at the core of our society today. It is this resilience that makes Prishtina and Kosova special, I dare say, even unique.

When Prishtina was chosen as the host city — in the several months of intense cooperation — I was amazed to see how Manifesta managed to detect exactly this spirit of our people. That is why I’m fully convinced today that in the following 100 days — through Manifesta — we will see Kosova unfolding at its best and shining along. I am sure, one way or another, my city, Prishtina, you will just love it. Therefore, be prepared to be charmed! It’s as inevitable as it is necessary. And again, you will manage to see it for what it is, for what it was, and most importantly, for what it can be.

For this reason, I am so glad to be here tonight with you, at the opening of this great event for Kosova, hoping to give you a great welcome!

Having an international bienniale in a capital city makes any Prime Minister proud. This one is no different. The cultural community of Kosova benefits by building new cooperation bridges. Our country appears on the international map of modern and contemporary art. The citizens of Kosova will have a chance to experience art while sensing and exploring, discussing artworks and acquainting artists.

Manifesta implies a certain disclosing, an opening of your eyes and ears to make you think and gain. Artistic interventions in public spaces strengthen the public dimension of those spaces, and sometimes even discover the spaces itself, rendering it public, publicly, putting it into the open. Yesterday morning, I was for the first time in my life, on the sixth floor of the Grand Hotel – on its terrace. I didn’t know that such a halfway through penthouse existed, and now I want to go back again, visit it once more. And from there I saw a couple of other such concrete porches in the middle of a tall building around, with people in them, having coffee and tea, looking at this newest place at their height with new people who didn’t know they’d be joining.

For 100 days of Manifesta will govern in parallel with my government. But, there will be more artists than days – namely, 102 artists. More venues than hours of the day – 25 venues. And more countries than EU members – 30 countries.

For sure, these 100 days of Manifesta in Prishtina will be a breath of fresh air and a beautiful look and gaze for the citizens of our country. There will be exhibitions, new creative proposals for urban regeneration, pristine expressions and exchanges.

We have a lot to learn from our European colleagues. Likewise Kosova has also a lot to give in return.

Now, after 14 years of independence, let us enjoy Manifesta 14 together. Welcome to Prishtina! Welcome to Kosova! It is such an honour and so lovely to have you all here.

Thank you very much.