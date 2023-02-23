Kryeministri Kurti: Japonia vend mik dhe partner i vërtetë i popullit tonë

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, mori pjesë në Festën Kombëtare të Japonisë, me rastin e ditëlindjes së Madhërisë së Tij, Perandorit Naruhito, e cila u organizua nga Ambasada e Japonisë.

Më këtë rast, kryeministri Kurti në fjalën e tij, në emër të Qeverisë së Republikës së Kosovës, i ka uruar ditëlindjen Madhërisë së Tij, Perandorit Naruhito, duke shtuar se ndihet i nderuar të festoi në këtë ditë të veçantë me kaq shumë miq të Japonisë dhe Kosovës në Prishtinë. Në të njëjtën kohë i uroi mirëseardhje shumë të ngrohtë ambasadorit Mizuuchi duke e përgëzuar për detyrën dhe përgjegjësitë e reja.

Kurti para të pranishmëve tha se këtë muaj festuam 15-vjetorin e Pavarësisë së Republikës së Kosovës, dhe së shpejti do të pasohet me 15-vjetorin e njohjes së Kosovës nga Japonia, më 18 mars. Ndërsa, vitin e ardhshëm do të shënojmë 15-vjetorin e vendosjes së marrëdhënieve diplomatike mes dy kombeve tona.

Më tej, kryeministri Kurti tha se është me rëndësi të Kosova dhe Japonia të avancojnë partneritetin, veçanërisht në dy drejtime. Së pari drejtë shkëmbimit tregtar dhe bashkëpunimit ekonomik. Ai potencoi faktin se falë punës së Qeverisë në dy vitet e fundit, Kosova tani ofron një klimë edhe më tërheqëse për investitorët japonezë se më parë. Së dyti, krahas marrëdhënieve ekonomike, kryeministri theksoi që është po aq e rëndësishme dy vendet tona të zhvillojnë aleancën si dy vende demokratike, të dyja përballë sfidës së regjimeve autokratike në rajonet tona përkatëse.

Në fund të fjalës së tij, kryeministri Kurti tha se Kosova dhe Japonia ndajnë shumë vlera të përbashkëta politike dhe kulturore, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kosova, I wish you many ccongratulations on the eve of the birthday of His Majesty, Emperor Naruhito. I am honoured to celebrate that special day with so many friends of both Japan and Kosova here in Prishtina. I want to extend a very warm welcome to Ambassador Mizuuchi, and to congratulate him on taking up his official duties earlier today.

Last September I visited Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. With Prime Minister Kishida we agreed to further strengthen our bilateral ties by developing the diplomatic legacy inherited from Prime Minister Abe. Parliament Speaker Hosoda informed me that he visited our refugees in Macedonia during the war in 1999. We are very grateful for the support that Japan provided to our people throughout that dark period.

This month we celebrated the 15th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kosova. This will soon be followed by the 15th anniversary of Japan’s recognition of Kosova, on March 18. And next year we will mark the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two nations.

Japan has been a true friend and partner to our people. It was the first country in East Asia where the Republic of Kosova opened an Embassy, signifying the importance we have attached to our alliance from the very beginning. Japan has also played a key role in helping to power forward Kosova’s economic and environmental progress, especially through the Western Balkans Cooperation Initiative established by Prime Minister Abe. We are especially grateful for Japan’s decision to open its Embassy in Prishtina in 2020, which provides an even stronger basis for developing our relations.

Your excellencies,

Ladies and Gentleman,

There are two directions in which we especially seek to advance our partnership. First, thanks to our Government’s work in the past two years, Kosova now provides an even more attractive climate for Japanese investors than before. We have made significant strides in establishing rule of law and fighting corruption. As a result, the World Justice Project has ranked our country first in the Western Balkans on rule of law, and second in the entire world for the greatest improvement in rule of law over the past year. Kosova thus offers a legally secure environment for foreign investors looking to expand into South East Europe.

Alongside our economic relations, I believe that it is just as important to develop our alliance as two democratic countries, both facing the challenge of autocratic regimes in our respective regions. February 24, the day after Emperor Naruhito’s birthday, marks the one-year anniversary of a far more somber event: Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The democratic world — now more than ever — must speak with one voice, and act with common purpose. Like Japan, Kosova is a reliable partner, and a faithful ally, to other democratic states. For instance, we were among the first to join U.S., EU and UK sanctions against Russia. We have provided shelter to 1,893 refugees from Afghanistan, and we are ready to accept up to 5,000 refugees from Ukraine. And through our Journalists in Residence Program, we have welcomed seventeen journalists to our country: twelve from Ukraine, and five from Afghanistan. They are now residents of Prishtina.

Dear friends,

We share many common political and cultural values with Japan. The idea of democracy, rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity — these are the political values that bind us together. And a sense of community, high regard for state institutions, and responsibility toward the family, are the elements that unite us culturally with Japan.

During my visit, I witnessed the sincere friendship and good will that the Japanese people displayed toward our country and our citizens. I met students from Kosova studying architecture and political science at world-class universities. I spoke with outstanding athletes from our country, who are contributing to Japan’s vibrant sports community. I met with several CEOs of companies, such as Mitsubishi, that are interested in exploring investment opportunities in our growing economy. And I encountered businessmen and journalists who expressed their desire to visit us.

All of these remarkable people, together, constitute a bridge of friendship between Kosova and Japan. Let that bridge of friendship last far into the future. And let it serve as a living, evolving, and constantly expanding monument to the relations between our two countries.

Thank you very much!

Arigato Gozaimas!