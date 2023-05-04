Kryeministri Kurti po merr pjesë në Samitin e Paqes 2023 në Seul të Koresë së Jugut, të organizuar nga Federata e Paqes Universale

Me ftesë të Federatës së Paqes Universale (UFP), kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti po merr pjesë në Samitin e Paqes 2023 që po mbahet në kryeqytetin e Koresë së Jugut, Seul.

“Sfidat Bashkëkohore të Rendit Botëror: Drejt një Kulture Botërore të Paqes” është titulli i samitit në këtë vit. Kryeministri Kurti sot gjatë ditës së parë ishte pjesëmarrës në dy panele diskutimi.

Në sesionin e paradites, të titulluar “Drejt paqes në Indo-Pacifik”, ku ndër të tjerë ishin pjesëmarrës edhe ish-sekretari i Shtetit, Mike Pompeo dhe ish-Kryetari i Dhomës së Përfaqësuesve të Shteteve të Bashkuara të Amerikës, Newt Gingrich, Kryeministri Kurti iu drejtua të pranishmëve me një fjalë hyrëse në cilën u shpreh falënderues për ftesën dhe për mundësinë për të qenë pjesë e këtij samiti, veçanërisht në një kohë që çdo herë e më shumë po bëhet e qartë se vetëm paqja universale është paqe e qëndrueshme.

Kryeministri veçoi dy trende që po dominojnë botën sot; liria, paqja dhe demokracia në njërën anë, dhe invazioni, lufta dhe autokracia në anën tjetër. Trende këto që janë shpërfaqur sidomos pas invazionit dhe agresionit rus në Ukrainë, dhe të cilat janë të pranishme edhe në rajoni indo-pacifik.

Si një prej rajoneve më dinamike dhe me rritjen më të shpejtë si në aspektin e numrin të popullatës ashtu edhe në fuqisë ekonomike dhe kapaciteteve ushtarake, rajoni indo-pacifik kap vëmendjen të gjithëve. Republika e Kosovës, u shpreh kryeministri Kurti, mbështetë zhvillimet paqësore në këtë rajon, duke theksuar se respektimi i integritet territorial, paqes dhe sigurisë janë vitale për paqe dhe prosperitet në botë.

Ai shtoi se Kosova admiron të arriturat e Koresë Jugore, Japonisë, Singaporit dhe Taivanit në fushën e digjitalizimit, teksa tha se kemi marrëdhënie të shkëlqyeshme me shtetet tjera si Australia, Zelanda e Re, Tailanda, Malajzia e pothuajse me të gjithë Ishujt Pacifik.

Jemi të interesuar dhe të përkushtuar të punojmë në të ardhmen, mbi bazën e respektit reciprok dhe vlerave të përbashkëta, për të promovuar paqen, stabilitetin, demokracinë dhe prosperitetin, tha ndër të tjera kryeministri Kurti në fjalën e tij hyrëse.

Ndërkaq, gjatë pasdites, kryeministri ishte panelist në diskutimin që në fokus kishte Evropën dhe Lindjen e Mesme, ku pati mundësi që të ndajë me të pranishmit këndvështrimin e tij sa i përket zhvillimeve dhe situatës në Ballkanin Perëndimor. Ai tha se Kosova po e bënë më të mirën e saj që në njërën anë të kemi paqe dhe siguri, dhe në anën tjetër të kemi liri dhe demokraci, pa pasur nevojë që të sakrifikojmë njërën për tjetrën. Prezantoi të arriturat kryesore të qeverisjes, me theks te zhvillimi dhe lufta kundër korrupsionit. Veçoi rritjen ekonomike mesatare në dy vitet e fundit, rritjen e të hyrave tatimore, të eksporteve dhe investimeve të huaja direkte, dhe përparimin demokratik, si dëshmi se demokracia cilësore dhe zhvillimi ekonomik mund të shkojnë krah për krah. Ai tha se në të kaluarën kemi parë raste të favorizimit të stabilitetit politik para reformave demokratike, gjë që si rezultat ka prodhuar autokratë që i frikësohen vetes teksa janë cinik ndaj të tjerë. Një gabim i tillë nuk duhet të përsëritet, u shpreh kryeministri Kurti.

Ai po ashtu foli edhe për rolin dhe qëndrimet e Kosovës në arenën ndërkombëtare, duke theksuar këtu linjëzimin e qëndrimeve dhe politikave me Shtetet e Bashkuara të Amerikës dhe Bashkimit Evropian në kundërpërgjigjen e përbashkët ndaj Rusisë pas agresionit të saj mbi Ukrainën, dhe për ndihmën që Kosova ka ofruar për qytetarët ukrainas, sikurse edhe për ata afganë.

Kryeministri Kurti tha se si demokraci e re, ne e konsiderojmë obligim humanitar që t’i ndihmojnë ata që kanë më së shumti nevojë, por në të njejtën kohë edhe detyrë ndaj partnerëve dhe aleatëve tanë që t’i ndihmojë kur ata kanë nevojë, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

First of all, let me sincerely thank you for the invitation to participate in this Conference and to speak at the forum “Toward Peace in the Indo-Pacific”.

I just arrived in Seoul this morning, two hours ago, flying from Brussels, where we had a high level meeting between Kosova and Serbia, facilitated by the EU, and we did manage to agree on the text concerning missing persons issue, getting to an agreement on 1617 forcibly disappeared as result of the war we have had a quarter of a century ago. And it is great to be back in Seoul after four years, we celebrate 80th birthday of mother Moon when it is more obvious than ever that only universal peace is a sustainable peace and when peace need a federation of those who really want it.

The time we are going through represents a historical turning point. Two trends are sweeping through the world today: freedom, peace and democracy on one hand, and invasion, war and autocracy on the other. Both of these trends have become very clear, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We find that these two trends are present all over the world, so also in the Indo-Pacific.

In this time of globalization, Europe, Asia and the Pacific are not far away. My country is located in Europe, but developments in the Indo-Pacific are also having an impact on the Southeast European region, just as the unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine is having an impact on the Indo-Pacific region.

This region is receiving great attention. It is not only diverse but also one of the most dynamic and fastest growing regions in the world, very important both in terms of population size, economic strength and military capacity. This is the region of some of the largest and most populous countries on earth, such as India, China and Indonesia, which together in this region account for more than half of the world’s population. But it is also a region of sparsely populated countries such as the Pacific Islands, with their unique histories, cultures and perspectives. 60% of world GDP is generated in this part of the world, which is also home to seven of the world’s largest armies.

We are closely following the US-China competition in the Indo-Pacific on regional security, technology and global leadership. China’s perspective in Europe is diverse: as a trading partner, as an economic competitor and as a political opponent. We in Europe find it difficult to understand the reluctance of some Asian countries to openly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the decision not to impose sanctions on Russia. Some countries have even increased cooperation with Russia since the invasion.

Despite its diversity, the Indo-Pacific region shares a common interest in maintaining peace, stability and security. This is reflected in the many initiatives and organizations that have sprung up to promote regional cooperation and integration, such as ASEAN, QUAD and the Pacific Islands Forum. In our view, the cooperation of Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Indonesia and other countries in the region with the United States, Europe Union, Australia and Canada is very important for world peace and security, especially for peace and security both here and beyond.

The Republic of Kosova supports peaceful developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Respect for territorial integrity, peace and security in the region are vital to world peace and prosperity. Stability in the Taiwan Strait and freedom of navigation through the South China Sea are very important to that end. Peace is regularly disturbed by missile launches from North Korea. Like our allies, we find such conduct dangerous and unacceptable.

Another serious problem is climate change. Pacific countries such as Tuvalu, Marshall Islands and Kiribati are seriously threatened by rising sea levels. It would be a great loss to world culture if the territories of these countries were to be covered with water due to our negligence in combating global warming. We therefore, wholeheartedly support world-wide efforts against clime change. And we have also joined those efforts by investing in renewable energy and beginning our transition to a green economy.

Kosova’s strategic interests are identical to those of our allies. Kosova shares the democratic values of the EU and the United States, has a similar multi-party system, and holds regular and free elections. Freedom of expression, freedom of the press and association, human rights and non-majority communities are respected in our country.

We will continue to work with our allies to combat transnational threats to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, and to promote mutual respect, safe movement and navigation, cooperation on climate change challenges, global health and cybersecurity. If we work together for peace and security, the region will prosper. The future of the Indo-Pacific is a free and open region, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient for generations to come.

Kosova greatly admires the achievements and the potential that South Korea, Japan Singapore and Taiwan have in the digital field. We are very interested in working with these countries, and with others, in these areas.

We have excellent relations with Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and almost all of the Pacific Islands. The government I lead has reached out to the countries of the Indo-Pacific to cooperate in a number of areas. We commit to working together in the future, on the basis of mutual respect and shared values, to promote peace, stability, democracy and prosperity.

Let me conclude by saying that I believe people are good and peace loving. People, nations, do not start wars. People suffers wars. This is why I am helpful that freedom of the people and peace among the people do prevail.