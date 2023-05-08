Forumi Ekonomik i Vjenës po mban konferencën Vienna Economic Talks – Prishtina 2023, Kurti iu uron mirëseardhje

Nën patronatin e Kryeministrit të Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, sot në Prishtinë, për herë të parë, Forumi Ekonomik i Vjenës po mban konferencën Vienna Economic Talks – Prishtina 2023.

Kryeministri Kurti ishte folës kryesor në sesionin hyrës, me ç’rast iu uroi mirëseardhje të gjithë të pranishmëve dhe i njoftoi ata për progresin dhe arritjet në dy vitet që po lëmë pas dhe për synimet e përbashkëta për vitet që na presin në të ardhmen.

Përgjatë tri sesioneve, përfaqësues të lartë të institucioneve vendore dhe ndërkombëtare do të diskutojnë për bashkëpunimin rajonal në fushën e investimeve përmes inovacionit teknologjik.

Në këtë ngjarje, kryeministri Kurti, në emër të Republikë së Kosovës, në 15-vjetorin e shpalljes së Pavarësisës së Kosovës dhe anëtarësimit të Kosovës në këtë forum, pranoi çmimin nga Forumi Ekonomik i Vjenës për bashkëpunim dhe kontribut të shkëqyeshëm në zhvillimin ekonomik të nivelit nacional dhe rajonal, çmim ky që u dorëzua nga Presidenti i Forumit Ekonomik, Ambassador Victor Jackovich. Në fjalën e tij falënderuese, kryeministri Kurti bëri thirrje edhe për më shumë bashkëpunim, ashtu që slogani i Forumit Ekonomik të Vjenës “Shkoni në jug lindje” (eng. Go South East”), të bëhet sinonim me ‘nearshoring’ perëndimor (eng. western nearshoring), thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

Before addressing you, I hope that all our guests in attendance have had a wonderful journey to Prishtina and an enjoyable time here so far. In order to make you feel at home in Prishtina, we have chosen this venue, which is called Strauss, where the Vienna Economic Talks are taking place and we are also very honored to have the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Austria, Mr. Sobotka visiting us today as well.

We are always happy to have Prishtina serve as a seat from which stronger ties with members of the Western Balkan countries and our Western European partners are forged. I hope that our city serves as a joyous and productive meeting ground for many more talks on cooperation in the future.

I’m happy to be here and exchange thoughts on regional cooperation in sustainable investments via technological innovation.

First, I want to express on behalf of all Kosovars our deep gratitude to the people and the Government of Austria for being a staunch supporter of Kosova’s statehood and sovereignty and development, and for providing significant support to Kosova’s Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations, including visa liberalization and membership in international organizations. Thank you very much!

In the last year, we have seen great destruction brought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The events that ensued last February of 2022 have upended global politics and forced the world to examine not only our values but also to what extent those values were protected by economic actions. In the face of the Russian aggression, and in great unity, Europe reframed, redrew, and reinvented its economic policies to hold the same moral high ground as its democratic values.

The war in Ukraine, the protests over climate change, and increased resistance to social inequality, in addition to other movements, have marked the end of a time where profit can be de-coupled from ethical values. Societies are interconnected organisms, where everything informs everything.

Aligning our core values with our economic objectives has been the approach with which our government set out to master the tasks at hand. We avoided quick fixes in favor of multifaceted action that would render our society more equitable, resilient, prosperous, and sustainable. That meant that our efforts to curb corruption and crime by launching over 850 police operations were combined with efforts to give back to the vulnerable groups most affected by this corruption. We increased welfare security measures such as subsidies for 340,000 children under the age of 16 and new mothers, and student aid to 66,000 students. We’ve also launched a youth employment platform that has created over 2,000 jobs in one month alone.

We’ve looked ahead while honoring our past. We’ve invested in efforts that support a digital native youth while supporting the centuries-old farming economy. This has entailed extending internet reach in the entire country and organizing the very first edition of STEMinists, a conference that celebrates the women & girls making invaluable contributions to science, technology, engineering and math fields. It has also entailed increasing government subsidies for farmers by up to 216%.

The numbers have shown that we are on the right track. In our first two years in government, our tax income has increased by 66%, and our Foreign Direct Investment has doubled. On average, during each year of our government, we generated more revenue for our economy than in the previous three years combined. At the same time, the rankings of respected international organizations have confirmed our significant progress in the areas of democracy and rule of law. We have also strengthened our bridges with our Western Balkan neighbors. I think this effort is best represented not by the numbers, but by the innumerable meetings I’ve had a pleasure to be a part of where we shared challenges, victories and visions with one another.

As I mention the achievements of the past, I am even more enthusiastic about those of the future. We are looking at ambitious and green years ahead. A recent agreement with the IMF grants us an initial €80M for building renewable & solar energy capacities, with the possibility of another €80M. And our energy strategy 2022-2031, we foresee for less than 10 years more than 1,300 of MWh generated by renewables.

We are also establishing our country’s first Sovereign Wealth Fund, which we will use as a vehicle for making sustainable investments. Predominantly we look at a near future of joint work, especially with the countries in the region. Our countries have a great deal in common and it is our duty as political leaders to remove whatever fragmentation remains and replace it with a shared and prosperous future.

In 2023 we are turning a page. The current stability, one that we’ve achieved after the economic shocks of the invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, allows us to plan for the challenges and capture the opportunities of the future. Questions surrounding supply chains, energy security, ethical technological development, climate action and environmental sustainability require that we put our best efforts forward to brainstorm, plan and solve the demands of the future.

Let us work together to overcome the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.