Kurti uron festën kombëtare të Sllovenisë, duke besuar në thellimin e marrëdhënieve ndërshtetërore dhe lidhjeve miqësore

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, mori dje pjesë në pritjen e organizuar me rastin e 32-vjetorit të shënimit të Pavarësisë së Republikës së Sllovenisë.

Kryeministri Kurti, u shpreh se është një nder i veçantë dhe një kënaqësi e madhe të jenë së bashku sot në 32- vjetorin e Republikës së Sllovenisë. Ai theksoi se të dy vendet tona kanë ndarë mësime të ngjashme nga historia dhe njerëzit tanë kanë mbajtur afërsi për të siguruar që ne të marrim mësimet më të mira si nga sprovat, ashtu edhe nga fitoret tona.

Gjatë fjalës së tij, kryeministri Kurti, tha se është mirënjohës ndaj Qeverisë së Sllovenisë për mbështetjen e vazhdueshme dhe të zëshme, me qëllimin kryesor që Kosova dhe i gjithë Ballkani Perëndimor të bëhen sa më shpejtë pjesë e BE-së. Ai në shprehu mirënjohje dhe falënderim për kryeministrin e Sllovenisë, Golob, për mbështetjen e tij e cila si e tillë përfshinë avancimin e marrëdhënieve në sektorin e sigurisë përmes akreditimit të atasheut tonë të mbrojtjes në Lubjanë, si dhe mundësive ekonomike për sipërmarrësit dhe bizneset nga të dy vendet.

Vlen të theksohet se këtë vit, lidhjet mes dy vendeve, pra Kosovës dhe Sllovenisë, janë thelluar me rivendosjen e linjës direkte Prishtinë-Ljubljanë.

Ndër të tjera kryeministri Kurti, potencoi se presim me padurim këtë lehtësi në udhëtime, e cila do të lehtësojë avancimin e mëtejshëm të mjedisit të biznesit ku një rol të rëndësishëm luajnë kompanitë sllovene nga sektori i telekomunikacionit, ai banker dhe i sigurimeve.

Kryeministri Kurti, gjithashtu falënderoi edhe diasporën tonë në Slloveni, të cilët janë një pjesë shumë e rëndësishme e lidhjeve ndërmjet dy vendeve.

Fjalën e tij, ai e përmbylli duke i’u uruar festën kombëtare të Republikës së Sllovenisë dhe duke besuar në thellimin dhe përkushtimin e mëtejshëm të marrëdhënieve ndërshtetërore si dhe lidhjeve miqësore, ndërmjet dy popujve tanë, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

It is a special honor and a great pleasure to be together today on the 32nd anniversary of the Republic of Slovenia. Our two countries have shared similar lessons from history, and our people have maintained close proximity to ensure that we take the best lessons both from our trials and our victories.

Slovenia has been an inspiring model to follow in many respects. June 25, 1991 and the declaration of Slovenia as an independent Republic has served us as a guide for what resisting hegemony and pursuing democracy looks like. Three months later we in Kosova, organized referendum for independent republic in the late September 1991. Honoring the country’s anniversary is therefore also a reminder that honoring the path towards freedom is the ultimate path to follow. The quick ascent of the country to become a democratic pillar within the European Union has served as a north star for Western Balkan countries ever since.

The years following the country’s independent statehood declaration have been marked by a close cooperation between us that has transcended politics and has very fortunately encompassed many layers of our societies’ lives.

The continuous support we have received from the Slovenian state, since the famous protest with Adem Demaçi and thousands of Slovenian and Albanian citizens in ‘Cankarjev trg’ in Ljubljana, includes but is far from limited to: the recognition of the Independence of the Republic of Kosova as the first former Yugoslav country to do so, the continuous support for membership in international organizations, and for visa liberalization for the citizens of Kosova. The support includes the advancement of relations in the security sector through the accreditation of our defense attaché in Ljubljana, as well as economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses from both countries. We are grateful to Prime Minister Golob and the Government of Slovenia for their continuous and vocal backing, especially for their advocacy within European institutions, for Kosova and the entire Western Balkans to become part of the EU as soon as possible.

This year, the links between our two countries have further deepened with the reinstatement of the Prishtina-Ljubljana direct flight. We look forward to this ease in travel, which we will facilitate the further advancement of the business environment where an important role is played by Slovenian companies from the telecommunications sector (with Telekom Slovenia), to the banking sector (with NLB banka), and the insurance sector (with Iliria, namely Sava Osiguranje). At the same time, we are happy that businesses from Kosovo also taking advantage of the opportunities offered in Slovenia and we are seeing innovations with the investments that are being made in the hotel industry, construction, IT as well as other fields.

However strong our business ties, our bilateral relations venture into a great many other sectors and industries. Our strong connections are expanded every day through the cooperation between our artists, the joint training of our athletes and the cooperation that our universities have.

In this respect, we are also grateful to our expatriates in Slovenia, who are a very important piece of the puzzle tying our countries together.

Dear Madam Ambassador, please allow me, once again, on behalf of the citizens and the Government of the Republic of Kosova, to congratulate you on the National Day of Slovenia and to express our commitment to the further deepening of interstate relations and friendly ties between our two peoples, based on our common values.

Congratulations and thank you for your attention!

Happy Independence day! Vesel dan neodvisnosti!