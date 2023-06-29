Kurti shpreh mirënjohjen për BB dhe FMN për mbështetjen e Kosovës drejt stabilitetit dhe prosperitetit ekonomik

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, shprehu mirënjohjen për Bankën Botërore dhe Fondin Monetar Ndërkombëtar, në pritjen e organizuar nga Ministria e Financave, Punës dhe Transfereve dhe Banka Qendrore e Kosovës për përfaqësuesit e lartë nga konstituenca e Kosovës në këto dy institucione.

Në këtë pritje, kryeministri Kurti tha se është nder dhe privilegj të mirëpresë në këtë mbrëmje përfaqësuesit nga Banka Botërore dhe Fondi Monetar Ndërkombëtar, prezenca e të cilëve simbolizon angazhimin dhe bashkëpunimin mes vendeve dhe me institucione me famë si Grupi i Bankës Botërore dhe Fondi Monetar Ndërkombëtar. Ai tha se ky organizim i sontëm është jo vetëm për të festuar qëllimet dhe aspiratat e përbashkëta, por edhe për të krijuar lidhje më të forta që do të nxisin zhvillimin dhe përparimin e qëndrueshëm.

Kryeministri Kurti theksoi se vitet e fundit ne kemi bërë përparime të rëndësishme në sektorë të ndryshëm, duke përfshirë zhvillimin e infrastrukturës, arsimin dhe kujdesin shëndetësor. Megjithatë, ai tha se jemi të vetëdijshëm se ka ende shumë punë për të bërë. Ai theksoi përkushtimin për rritjen e qëndrueshme ekonomike, krijimin e vendeve të punës dhe çrrënjosjen e varfërisë, si shtytësit kryesorë për arritjen e qëllimeve afatgjata.

Ai tha se Kosova është e përkushtuar për të përqafuar burimet e ripërtëritshme të energjisë dhe dekarbonizimin, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

It is an honor and a privilege to welcome you to this evening’s reception. Your presence here tonight symbolizes the commitment and collaboration between countries and with esteemed institutions like the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund. Tonight, we gather not only to celebrate our shared goals and aspirations but also to forge stronger bonds that will drive sustainable development and progress.

Allow me to express my gratitude to the World Bank Group and IMF for their invaluable support in Kosova’s journey towards economic stability and prosperity. We recognize the critical role these institutions play in providing technical expertise, financial assistance, and policy advice to countries striving for socio-economic advancement, and the very tangible progress resulting from this work.

In recent years, we have made significant strides in various sectors, including infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. However, we are aware that there is still much to be done. We acknowledge the importance of sustainable economic growth, job creation, and the eradication of poverty as key drivers for achieving our long-term goals.

We are also committed to implementing reforms that will enhance our business environment, attract foreign investment, and foster innovation. Our government is determined to ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance in all sectors. By doing so, we aim to create an environment that promotes private sector growth, nurtures entrepreneurship, and fosters an ecosystem where ideas can flourish.

Moreover, we understand the significance of sustainable development and environmental conservation. Kosovo is dedicated to embracing renewable energy sources and reducing our carbon footprint. Through the collaboration with both institutions, we have ambitious initiatives underway that are pivotal to our energy transition and will get us closer to a greener economy.

Hence, we are eager to continue our work together with the World Bank and the IMF in our efforts to achieve the abovementioned reforms and lead our country to a prosperous sustainable near future.

As we move forward, we must remember that the journey towards progress is not one that we embark upon alone. It is a collective effort, requiring the collaboration of governments, international institutions, civil society, and the private sector.

Therefore, let us work together, with the shared goal of building a better world, one where every individual, regardless of their background or circumstances, can achieve their full potential as well as shape a future that is prosperous, equitable, and sustainable.

Once again, I extend my warmest welcome to each and every one of you. May this evening’s reception serve as a catalyst for strengthened partnerships.