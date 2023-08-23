Kurti: “Muri i nderit”, do të shërbejë si një simbol i fuqishëm i miqësisë së përjetshme të popujve tanë

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, sot mori pjesë në inaugurimin e “Murit të nderit” nga Fondacioni Shqiptaro-Amerikan dhe Shoqata e Miqësisë Kosovë-Izrael, ku të pranishëm ishin edhe Joseph DioGuardi, kryetar i Ligës Qytetare Shqiptaro-Amerikane, Shirley Cloyes DioGuardi, drejtoreshë ekzekutive e Fondacionit Shqiptaro-Amerikan, Lekë Rezniqi, Shoqata e Miqësisë Kosovë-Izrael, si dhe ambasadorët Jeffrey Hovenier i Shteteve të Bashkuara të Amerikës dhe Joern Rohde i Republikës Federale të Gjermanisë.

Në ambientet e Parkut të Qytetit në Prishtinë, kryeministri Kurti u shpreh i nderuar të jetë pjesëmarrës në ceremoninë e inaugurimit të këtij muri i cili nderon vetëmohimin dhe sakrificën e shqiptarëve në Kosovë që shpëtuan miqtë dhe fqinjët e tyre hebrenj nga e keqja e Holokaustit.

Njëkohësisht, ai cilësoi se “Muri i Nderit” jo vetëm që përkujton aktet heroike, por shërben edhe si monument i vlerave të përbashkëta dhe i miqësisë së qëndrueshme të popullit të Kosovës dhe popullit hebre në mbarë botën. Sipas tij e përbashkëta mes këtyre dy popujve qëndron në ndjenjën e privimit nga shtëpia, në kuptimin e plotë të fjalës.

Fjalën e tij, kryeministri e përmbylli duke kujtuar se ky “Mur i Nderit” i kushtohet jo vetëm historisë, por edhe pasardhësve. Bindshëm do të shërbejë si një simbol i fuqishëm i miqësisë së përjetshme të popujve tanë – tani dhe për brezat që do të vijnë, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

It gives me great pleasure to participate in the dedication of this Wall of Honor. Similar to the Garden of the Righteous Among Nations at the great Holocaust memorial of “Yad Vashem”, this wall honors the selflessness and the sacrifice of Albanians in Kosova who rescued their Jewish friends and neighbors from the horrific evil of the Holocaust.

The Wall honors outstanding individuals who showed great civic courage and empathy, at a time when the German Nazi occupation was attempting mercilessly to eradicate and erase everyone and everything that was Jewish in Kosova.

The Wall recognizes individuals by name. And that itself is something to be celebrated, as it was by no means inevitable. The heroic acts of these brave people had been lost to the world until the end of the war in Kosova. It is due to the joint work of the Kosova–Israel Friendship Association and the Albanian American Foundation, that we have unearthed this important piece of the shared history of our two peoples. Thanks to their efforts, the names of these heroes will remain forever etched in this wall, rather than forgotten with the passage of time.

And yet, the significance of this wall goes beyond the individuals it celebrates. The wall not only commemorates their acts, but also serves as a monument to the shared values and to the enduring friendship of the people of Kosova and Jewish people worldwide.

The American philosopher Samuel Scheffler has written movingly about the great importance of having a home, both in space and in time. A home in space, he writes, “is not merely a place that we happen to occupy. It is also a place to which we normally have both a claim to return, and the capacity to return. It is a place where we feel that we belong, and where others treat us as belonging.… Those who have no home, have no place in the world”.

The Jews who fled Europe in the first half of the twentieth century, and the Albanians of Kosova throughout that century, knew what it meant to be deprived of a home, in the full meaning of that word. And for both peoples, it was the founding of a state — the state of Israel and the state of Kosova — which finally provided them with that robust sense of home, of which they had been previously deprived.

The Wall of Honor that we dedicate today also demonstrates that the Jewish and the Albanian people share a home in a temporal sense. The continual remembrance of those who risked their lives to save their fellow human beings, is a tradition that commemorates a rare bright light in one of the darkest periods of human history. It is a tradition that celebrates the values we hold in common — friendship, hospitality, dignity, and humanity — and recognizes the people who stood up for these values, in defiance of those who sought to destroy them.

Like any monument, this Wall of Honor is dedicated not only to history, but also to posterity. It will ensure that the heroes of the past are not forgotten to the future. It will provide us with a permanent memorial through which we can return — again and again — to that bright light in our shared history. And it will serve as a powerful symbol of the everlasting friendship of our peoples — now, and for generations to come.