Kryeministri Kurti shënon Ditën e Pavarësisë së Ukrainës bashkë me qytetarët ukrainas që jetojnë në Kosovë

Në ambientet e Ballkonit të Hapur të Qeverisë, kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, bashkë me zëvendëskryeministren dhe ministren e Punëve të Jashtme dhe Diasporës, Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, mirëpritën sot qytetarët ukrainas të strehuar në Kosovë, në mesin e tyre edhe gazetarët ukrainas në kuadër të programit Gazetarët në Rezidencë (Journalists in Residence) të mbështetur nga Qeveria e Kosovës, për të shënuar bashkarisht Ditën e Pavarësisë së Ukrainës.

Të mbledhur për të përkujtuar këtë moment historik, kryeministri Kurti bashkë me të ftuarit vlerësuan qëndrueshmërinë, vendosshmërinë por edhe unitetin e popullit ukrainas, të cilët ndonëse kanë kaluar 32 vite pas shpalljës së pavarësisë, sot e gjejnë veten përsëri në pozicionin që duhet ta mbrojnë sovranitetin, pavarësinë dhe integritetin territorial të vendit të tyre kundër pushtimit rus.

Në adresimin e tij, kryeministri tha se Republika e Kosovës qëndron plotësisht prapa Ukrainës në këtë mision të shenjtë, duke përmendur së fundmi edhe pjesëmarrjen e Kosovës në Deklaratën e Përbashkët të G7 për Mbështetjen për Ukrainën.

Ai veçoi edhe takimin që pati të hënën në Athinë me Presidentin e Ukrainës, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, teksa u shpreh me shpresë që në takimet e ardhshme të mund të diskutojnë se si Kosova dhe Ukraina mund të punojnë bashkë në promovimin e vlerave që ndajmë dhe intersave të përbashkëta që kemi.

Bashkë me urimin për Ditën e Pavarësisë, kryeministri Kurti uroi gjithashtu herën tjetër e së shpejti të mund të takohemi përsëri, por kësaj radhe për të festuar triumfin e Ukrainës kundër dhunës, brutalitetit dhe agresionit rus, ndërkohë që tha se jemi krenar që ju kemi mirëpritur në vendin tonë dhe të lumtur që Kosova është shtëpia juaj e dytë.

Gazetarët ukrainas në këtë takim u shoqëruan edhe nga Kryetari i Associacionit të Gazetarëve të Kosovës, Xhemajl Rexha dhe përfaqësuesës së Qendrës Evropiane të Lirisë dhe Shtypit të Medias, Drejtori Menaxhues, Lutz Kinkel dhe Flutura Kusari, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

It is a pleasure to have you here today on our beautiful Open Balcony, on a beautiful summer morning, on such an occasion.

We are gathered here to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine. This day commemorates Ukraine’s Declaration of Independence of 1991, a landmark moment that marked the end of the Soviet occupation, and the beginning of a new era for Ukraine. On this day, we are reminded of the resilience and determination, but also the unity of Ukrainian people, in coming together to re-establish its statehood as it entered the post–Cold War era.

The Soviet Union no longer exists, but the Russian Federation does. And so, 32 years after Ukraine declared independence, it finds itself in the position of having to defend the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity against an illegal and unprovoked invasion. The Republic of Kosova stands fully behind Ukraine in this sacred mission. Just this week, we joined the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine and in doing so, we express our willingness to contribute all that we can to Ukraine’s defense, in this hour of need.

I have consistently made this willingness clear, both in public and in closed-door meetings, including at this week’s gathering of leaders in Athens. During that gathering, it was my honor to meet President Zelenskyy in person. I hope that in future meetings we can discuss how Kosova and Ukraine can work together to better promote our shared values and common interests.

Part of our commitment to the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the war is to shelter up to 5,000 Ukrainians displaced by the conflict. Some of them are here with us today, whom I wish a special welcome on this Independence Day.

Winning a war requires fighting on all fronts. Ukrainian journalists in particular stand at the forefront of the country’s defense. In an era marked by information warfare, these journalists — both inside and outside Ukraine — have served as soldiers in their own right.

The participants of our unique Journalists in Residence program are themselves “Reporters Without Borders”. Though far from home, you continue to make vital contributions to your country.

In fact, your work today brings to mind the essential role that Kosova’s diaspora played during our own struggle for freedom in the 1990s. During that long and difficult period, Kosova Albanians living abroad directed the world’s attention to the oppression and apartheid, and then the genocide, that Serbia perpetrated against our people. In similar fashion, Ukrainian journalists in Kosova are not only covering the internal affairs of their country, but also shaping international perspectives on their people’s struggles and aspirations. This, indeed, is something to be celebrated, and also congratulated.

We are proud to host you all in our country and delighted to be your second home.

Happy Independence Day to you all. And may we soon gather here again to celebrate Ukraine’s coming triumph against violence, brutality, and aggression.