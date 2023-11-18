Kryeministri Kurti uron Festën e Mbretit belg

Me ftesë të Ambasadës së Belgjikës në Kosovë, kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, mori pjesë mbrëmë në shënimin e 157-vjetorit të Festës së Mbretit belg.

Kjo festë ka filluar së shënuari nga viti 1866 dhe është një ditë ku nderohet Mbreti i belgëve dhe historia e Mbretërisë së Belgjikës dhe popullit të saj.

Në adresimin e tij para të pranishmëve, kryeministri Kurti tha se Belgjika mbanë një vend dhe rol të veçantë për popullin tonë, duke qenë shtëpi e qindra e mijëra atdhetarëve, të cilët kanë punuar pandërprerë për lirinë dhe pavarësinë e vendit.

E në këtë përpjekje për liri, Belgjika u shfaq si një aleat i palëkundur. Ajo ishte njëra nga vendet e para që njohu pavarësinë e Kosovës dhe mbështetja e saj vazhdon edhe sot e kësaj dite, teksa punojmë bashkë për përmbushjen e synimeve të vendit tonë për anëtarësim në Bashkimin Evropian dhe NATO, veçoi kryeministri.

15 vjet pas vendosjes së marrëdhënieve diplomatike, kryeministri tha se po dëshmojmë thellim të lidhjeve politike, kulturore, ekonomike, e sigurisë, teksa nënvizoi se Belgjika ka qenë mbështetës krucial i Kosovës në integrimin ekonomik, duke kontribuar në finalizimin, me sukses të procesit të liberalizimit të vizave dhe dhënë asistencë të vlefshme për procesin e anëtarësimit në Këshill të Evropës.

Si shembull të forcimit të marrëdhënieve dypalëshe ndërmjet Kosovës dhe Belgjikës, kryeministri e mori avancimin e prezencës së saj diplomatike në Kosovë. Në shtator të këtij viti, Belgjika ka hapur ambasadën e plotë në Kosovë dhe ka emëruar Gregoire Cuvelier si ambasadorin e saj të parë në Republikën e Kosovës.

Krahas lidhjeve diplomatike, kryeministri Kurti foli edhe për bashkëpunimin ekonomik dhe partneritetin ndërmjet bizneseve belge dhe ato nga Kosova, të cilat po japin rezultate premtuese.

Për fund, ne këtë ditë të shënuar për Mbretërinë e Belgjikës, ai i shprehu urimet e tij Mbretit Philippe, Mbretëreshës Mathilde, Princeshës Elisabeth, Princit Gabriel, Princit Emmanuel dhe Princesësh Eleonore, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

It is an honor, and at the same time, a great pleasure, to speak here today on the occasion of King’s Feast, the day we celebrate the King of the Belgians and the Belgian people—one of Kosova’s close and long-time friends and allies.

The King’s Feast, celebrated in Belgium since 1866, is a day honoring the King of Belgians, as well as the history of the Kingdom of Belgium, and, through this, inevitably, the history of the Belgian people.

Kosova and its people can relate to this tradition, as we understand all too well how important it is to remember and cultivate the past and cherish the institutions that help build society and the state, aiding in its growth and development to achieve its highest ambition.

Our Belgian friends can rightfully take pride in their country’s distinguished position as a founding member of the European Union and NATO. The city of Brussels stands as a symbol of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic alliance, bearing witness to centuries of Belgium’s central role in European politics, economics, and culture. Belgium serves not only as a historical anchor but also as a visionary guide for the European future that Kosova ardently pursues.

Belgium holds a special place in our hearts also because it offered a home to hundreds and thousands of patriots who worked tirelessly for our liberty and independence during times of exile.

In our quest for freedom, Belgium emerged as a steadfast ally—a nation championing freedom and democratic values that stood by us during the struggles of liberation, war, and the subsequent years of rebuilding. Belgium was among the first to recognize Kosova’s independence, displaying unwavering support that continues to this day as we work towards fulfilling our aspirations for EU and NATO membership. While we have a journey ahead of us, we are confident that, united with Belgium and our Western allies, we will attain our goals.

I am pleased to report that the diplomatic relations between our two nations are flourishing. As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, we witness a deepening connection in politics, culture, economy, security, and various other fields. Belgium has been a crucial supporter of our European integration process, contributing to the completion of our visa liberalization process and providing invaluable assistance for our Council of Europe membership and our strategic goals of EU and NATO memberships.

Bilaterally, our collaboration is expanding, with several significant bilateral agreements already in place and more in progress. The integrated diaspora in Belgium, contributing positively to all aspects of Belgian life, further strengthens the bond between our nations. Additionally, economic cooperation and partnerships between Belgian and Kosovar businesses are yielding promising results.

Looking towards the future, I am delighted to announce that Belgium has demonstrated its commitment by upgrading its diplomatic presence in Kosova. Since September, we have welcomed the opening of a fully-fledged Embassy, and His Excellency Gregoire Cuvelier has been appointed as the first ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Kosova. This noteworthy development instills confidence that our relationship will continue to thrive in the coming years.

And from my experience and other politician’s experience here in Kosova, we feel of Brussels as a triple capital town: as capital of Kindom of Belgium, but also capital of NATO and European Union. Every time I go to Brussels for the high level meetings of Dialogue of Normalization, I make sure that beforehand I try some Belgian chocolates, and afterwards some Belgian… (inaudible).

In conclusion, as we extend our warmest wishes to King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eleonore, let us raise a glass in their honor.

May their health and prosperity be steadfast, and may the bonds of friendship between Kosova and Belgium continue to flourish!