Kryeministri Kurti merr pjesë në eventin e organizuar në kuadër të Programit të Ballkanistikës

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, mori pjesë në ngjarjen e organizuar në Fakultetin e Filologjisë në Universitetin e Prishtinës, në kuadër të Programit të Ballkanistikës.

Ai shprehu kënaqësinë e tij të jetë mes studentëve nga Kosova, Shqipëria, Bullgaria, Çekia, Mali i Zi, Maqedonia e Veriut, Polonia dhe Turqia.

Më tej në fjalën e tij, ai shtoi se ‘’Në një vend dhe rajon me afërsi fizike, ndarjet tona janë ruajtur nga barrierat që mbajmë përmes të folurit tonë, të cilat më pas bëhen barriera për aspekte të tjera të kulturës, barriera të cilat Programi i Ballkanistikës do t’i thyejë.”

Kryeministri Kurti theksoi se ka ardhur koha që ne të krijojmë lidhje të ngjashme me fqinjët tanë, si në terma të mirëfilltë ashtu edhe në lidhje me vendet me të cilat ndajmë këtë rajon. Ky program e të diplomuarit nga ai, le të shërbejë si gurë themeli, jo vetëm duke formuar një Kosovë dhe rajon thellësisht të bashkuar, por edhe duke ndikuar në konvergjencën dhe shfaqjen e rrymave të reja kulturore, politike dhe ekonomike.

Ai e përmbylli fjalën e tij duke falenderuar të gjithë ata që kontribuojnë në forcimin e Kosovës multietnike, multikulturore, shumëgjuhëshe, të bazuar në Kushtetutën tonë, si dhe theksoi angazhimin e Qeverisë përmes dhe Zyrës për Çështje të Komuniteteve në kuadër të Zyrës së Kryeministrit të Kosovës, që këtë vit ka mbështetur këtë program, duke ofruar bursa posaçërisht për studentët e komuniteteve jo-shumicë.

Kryeministri Kurti ka thënë se Qeveria jonë beson fuqishëm se arsimi shërben si një katalizator për transformimin e shoqërisë, komuniteteve dhe individëve. Ne jo vetëm që kemi siguruar qasje falas në arsimin e lartë, por kemi zgjeruar gjithashtu fushëveprimin e bursave, duke përfshirë mundësi të dedikuara për studentët nga komunitetet joshumicë në të gjitha programet e studimit. Vetëm muajin e kaluar, ne krijuam kornizën ligjore për validimin e diplomave nga të gjitha shkollat e mesme në Kosovë, duke u mundësuar studentëve që kanë studiuar në gjuhën serbe këtu, që për herë të parë të aplikojnë në universitetet tona publike, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

Those of you who have come to be with us in Kosova for the first time, I wish you special welcome to our country. Those of you who are returning, it is a pleasure to welcome you back. And those of you who are from Kosova, it is a pleasure to be with you.

This evening, we have students with us from Kosova but also from Albania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland and Turkey. In this diverse gathering, we recognize the significance of education in fostering a deeper understanding of the world and one-another.

Universities are home to a number of public goods, the source of the greatest amount of research about what we know about the world, from the inner workings of the brain to our philosophical interpretation of the world. This exchange has been facilitated through the use of language, the primary vehicle of human thought. The way we treat language, its study and use, will determine our society. The philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein astutely wrote, ‘the limits of my language mean the limits of my world.’ The expansion of our words equates to the expansion of our worldviews. The more words we have, the better we see.

In a country and region of physical closeness, our divisions have been maintained by the barriers we hold through our speech, which then become barriers to other aspects of culture, barriers which the Balkanistics Programme will break.

Proponents of learning languages have advocated for languages as a key to a culture: you do not understand a culture without its language. But this intertwined relationship also holds true that you cannot learn a language, without learning its culture. Neuroscientist have found that in the brain of a bilingual person, both languages remain active even when speaking only one, demonstrating that language continues to function even when not spoken. When we learn another language, we also forever bridge what we consider to be authentically ours and that which consider as foreign.

Globally, almost two billion people study English as a foreign language, four times the number of native speakers. The majority of people in this group contributes to this statistic. Undoubtedly, this has fostered a more interconnected world—a world symbolized in this room, one unbounded in its depth of research and respect for the past, as well as its forward-thinking capacity to shape the future.

The time has come for us to establish similar connections among those in closest physical proximity—our next-door neighbors, both in literal terms and in reference to the countries we share this region with. The four-year program we celebrate here represents an immersion in each other’s worlds, fostering participation in a shared future. Graduates of this program will serve as cornerstones, not only shaping a deeply unified Kosova and region but also influencing the convergence and emergence of new cultural, political, and economic streams. These graduates will forever be enriched to encompass the diverse complexities of the Balkan region.

I extend my utmost respect to all those involved in facilitating the projects, including the students who have chosen this focus for their studies. My deepest gratitude goes to everyone who, in this way, contributes to strengthening the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multilingual Kosova, grounded in our Constitution. I am pleased to note that the Office of Community Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister of Kosova, has supported this program this year, providing bursaries specifically for non-majority community students.

Our government firmly believes that education serves as a catalyst for the transformation of society, communities, and individuals alike. We have not only ensured free access to higher education but have also expanded the scope of scholarships, including dedicated opportunities for students from non-majority communities across all study programs. Just last month, we established the legal framework to validate diplomas from all high schools in Kosovo, enabling students who studied in the Serbian language here to, for the first time, apply to our public universities.

Tonight, marks the commencement of an exciting program of activities, and I am genuinely delighted that you will have the opportunity to explore some of our most captivating cultural heritage sites.