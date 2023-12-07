Kryeministri Kurti: Finlanda është vend model për Kosovën, sepse ajo ilustron shumë nga vlerat dhe aspiratat tona kyçe

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti mori pjesë në pritjen e organizuar me rastin e 106-vjetorit të festës së Pavarësisë së Finlandës.

Në fjalën e tij, kryeministri Kurti theksoi se Finlanda është një vend model për Kosovën, sepse ajo ilustron shumë nga vlerat dhe aspiratat tona kyçe. Ai kujtoi partneritetin e rolin e Finlandës gjatë viteve dhe ndihmën e drejtpërdrejtë ndaj vendit tonë, përfshirë mbështetjen për liberalizimin e vizave.

Miqtë më të mirë nuk janë vetëm shoqërues në gëzim, por mentorë në të mësuar, veçoi kryeministri, duke thënë se Kosova është ambicioze dhe e përkushtuar që t’i pasqyrojë këto vlera të progresit social, sigurisë, inovacionit dhe t’i bashkohet institucioneve euroatlantike dhe evropiane.

Në përfundim, kryeministri Kurti tha se ndërsa lidhjet tona vazhdojnë të rriten, ne presim me padurim mundësitë e shumta të bashkëpunimit që kemi përpara, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

I am delighted to join you in celebrating the 106th anniversary of Finland’s Declaration of Independence. This pivotal moment in history came amidst the turmoil following the Russian Revolution and the tail end of the First World War. In many turbulent times to come in the world, including the current year, the country has stood as a beacon of stability and resilience.

Finland is a remarkable role model for Kosova, because it exemplifies many of our key values and aspirations. Firstly, it is unwavering in its commitment to independence and determining its destiny. Despite challenges, the nation prospered in the face of Moscow’s attempts to exert influence. With a border extending over 1000 km with a constant threat looming, Finland ensured pre-eminent security for its people.

Additionally, what Finland has proven is that global leadership does not require a large land mass or population. The country’s commendable social progress and commitment to human rights are noteworthy. Finland was the first country in Europe to grant voting rights to all adult citizens, regardless of gender, class, wealth, or position and leads global progress on women’s rights. Moreover, it excels in digital competitiveness, topping the European Commission’s Digital Economy and Society Index. Finnish tech companies have made headlines with multi-billion-dollar sales, showcasing the nation’s innovation and technological strength. Probably the best indication of Finland’s achievement is that it has led the World Happiness Report rankings for the past six years. And in a significant development this year, Finland became the 31st member of NATO, contributing substantially to the security of Europe as part of NATO’s ninth enlargement. This milestone underscores Finland’s commitment to security.

Finland has aided Kosova directly in a number of areas. Your backing for our visa liberalization will lift heavy burdens on our citizens, enabling them to engage more actively in European life. The Finnish International Development Agency has been instrumental in supporting vital projects in human rights education, gender equality, healthcare and more. Politically, the late Finnish President, Martti Ahtisaari, played a crucial role in shaping Kosova’s constitution insisting and guaranteeing one of the most robust sets of minority rights protections in the world.

Best friends are not just companions in joy, but mentors in learning. Kosova is ambitious and committed to mirroring these values of social progress, security, innovation, and joining Euro-Atlantic and Europeans institutions. As our ties continue to grow, with the recently-established Board of Finland – Kosova Economic Chamber and the Nordic Economic Chamber among the initiatives, we look forward to the many possibilities of collaboration that lie ahead. May our friendship continue to flourish!

I was told that Finnish people are world champions in the consumption of coffee per person as well.

With the expressos I had today I have certainly reached the Finnish but tonight we have already started to celebrate with other drinks so, Kippis! Cheers!