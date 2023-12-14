Kryeministri Kurti merr pjesë në ndejën e fundvitit të UNKT

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, ishte i ftuar sonte në organizimin e Ekipit të Kombeve të Bashkuara në Kosovë – UNKT për fundvit.

Në një adresim të shkurtër para të pranishmëve, kryeministri reflektoi mbi rrugëtimin përgjatë vitit që po lëmë pas dhe qeverisjes së deritanishme, duke vënë theksin te bashkëpunimi dhe arritjet e përbashkëta pavarësisht sfidave të shumta.

Kurse për vitin që vjen, ai uroi që të mbajmë përkushtimin që ka nxitur progresin e gjertanishëm dhe së bashku të kontribuojmë për një Kosovë prosperuese, në harmoni dhe gjithëpërfshirje, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

As we celebrate the close of the year, we reflect on our country’s journey, marked by our collective resolve and notable achievements, in spite of many challenges. Our efforts have borne fruit, significantly advancing Kosova’s economic and social fabric.

In just three years, our government’s vigorous economic policies have infused €2.1 billion into the economy, more than doubling previous efforts. Our fight against informal economic practices has led to a substantial increase in revenues, with €860 million added to our state budget.

Our export figures speak volumes, leaping from €440 million to €920 million, nearing the €1 billion mark and shifting the export-import ratio from 1-9 to 1-6.

True to our social democratic ethos, we’ve invested nearly a billion euros in our people, without accruing new debt. Noteworthy are the allowances for over 387,000 children and 50,000 new mothers, alongside the creation of 10,000 jobs through policies like ‘Government for Families’ and ‘SuperJob’.

This year’s defense budget exceeds the amount of 200 million euros, or over 2% of the GDP, this criterion for NATO member states well known. We’ve conducted over 1000 police operations, dismantled illegal networks, destroyed drug and crypto-mining labs, and seized considerable narcotics quantities. Complementing these strides, Kosova has proudly submitted its SDG commitments following the New York SDG Summit, reaffirming our dedication to achieving Agenda 2030. We are poised to actively participate in the next Summit for the Future, aiming to rapidly advance the SDG targets through transformative actions aligned with our governmental priorities.

January 1st marks a significant milestone as we embrace freedom from the Schengen visa regime. This long-awaited decision empowers our citizens to travel freely, engage in international events, and foster exchanges that will further enrich our homeland, not only economically, but also socially and culturally.

As we enter a new year, let us uphold the dedication that has powered forward our progress. Together, let us strive for a Kosova that thrives in prosperity, harmony, and inclusivity.

I hope that we all now can raise our glasses to the people of Kosova: your resilience is our strength, and also to our international cooperation which makes us stronger in our official functions and better has human beings.

May we unite in our journey towards a future rich in diversity and potential.