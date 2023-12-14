Kurti uron ditën e Shën Luçisë

Kryeministri i Republikës se Kosovës, Albin Kurti, ishte i ftuar në pritjen e organizuar nga Ambasada e Suedisë në Kosovë, në shënim të ditës së Shën Luçisë.

Me rastin e kësaj feste, ai theksoi rëndësinë e reflektimit mbi rrëfimet që na kujtojnë fuqinë e qëndrueshme të dhembshurisë dhe forcën e shpirtit njerëzor. Kryeministri Kurti tha se këto histori, si ajo e Shën Luçias, le të shërbejnë si frymëzim për të gjithë, për të ofruar kujdes dhe solidaritet për të tjerët pranë nesh.

Ai i uroi të pranishmit, popullin suedez dhe të gjithë ata që e festojnë, ditën e Shën Luçisë, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

It is a pleasure to be with you today and see many of you before you depart for holidays. It is equally heartening when diplomacy extends beyond office walls and brings us together to celebrate the cherished traditions of our friends in Kosova.

As we find ourselves in the shortest days of the year, traditions become beacons of brightness and warmth. We, human beings, not only revel in the long summer, both literally and metaphorically, but we also come together in less comfortable circumstances, finding meaning and sharing experiences as we pace along towards the New Year. The Lucia celebration, in particular, encapsulates the essence of illuminating our gloomiest days.

In the midst of navigating through scant daylight, the symbolism of the ‘bearer of light’ takes on profound significance. This celebration calls on us not only to mark the passage of time, but to actively spread light and kindheartedness through songs and stories. Yet, beyond the festive cheer, this celebration resonates deeply with our shared humanity, transporting us back to the legends of St. Lucia.

According to the tale, St. Lucia secretly provided food to persecuted Christians in the Roman catacombs. In the 4th century, her use of candles arranged in a wreath on her head illuminated her path, freeing both hands for her sacred task. This act became a symbol of her commitment to aiding those in need.

As we celebrate the joy of this season, let’s not only embrace tradition but also reflect on narratives that remind us of the enduring power of compassion and the strength of the human spirit. May these stories serve as an inspiration for each of us to be bearers of light in our own lives, offering care and solidarity to others.