Kurti: Adresimi i rreziqeve dhe dezinformatave të sigurisë kibernetike kërkon bashkëpunim ndërkombëtar me kombet mike

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti ishte sot folës kryesor në panelin e diskutimit me temë “Siguria kibernetike: A është dezinformimi kërcënimi i radhës?”, në konferencën për Integritetin e Informacionit DISICON të organizuar nga Instituti Demokratik Kombëtar.

Në hyrje të fjalës së tij kryeministri Kurti tha se ishte i kënaqur që mund t’ju drejtohej në këtë konferencë DISICON mbi integritetin e informacionit, duke theksuar se Dixhitalizimi dhe përparimet në teknologjinë e informacionit po sjellin ndryshime transformuese në ekonomi dhe shoqëri.

Ato, tha më tej kryeministri, ofrojnë përfitime të shumta, duke fuqizuar qytetarët, bizneset dhe shoqërinë civile dhe se transformimi dixhital i sektorëve qeveritarë çon në përmirësimin e shërbimeve për qytetarët dhe bizneset, arsim të përmirësuar në të gjitha nivelet dhe kujdes shëndetësor më efikas.

Para të pranishmëve, kryeministri veçoi se duke ofruar akses më të mirë në informacion dhe shërbime, duke rritur transparencën dhe llogaridhënien, dixhitalizimi kontribuon në një shoqëri më gjithëpërfshirëse, pjesëmarrëse, të fuqizuar dhe më demokratike.

Përmes bashkëpunimit ndërmjet institucioneve të shumta qeveritare, ai bëri të ditur se janë dixhitalizuar shërbime të shumta, me mbi 130 shërbime elektronike të aksesueshme përmes e-Kosova. Ne kemi iniciuar një projekt pilot bazuar në qasjen e ngjarjeve të jetës, duke u fokusuar në ri-inxhinierimin e shërbimeve që lidhen me lindjen e një fëmije. Për më tepër, aktualisht është duke u zhvilluar zbatimi i identifikimit elektronik në nivel kombëtar.

Derisa foli për dezinformimin, tha se adresimi i rreziqeve dhe dezinformatave të sigurisë kibernetike kërkon bashkëpunim ndërmjet sektorit publik dhe privat, akademisë, komunitetit më të gjerë të sigurisë kibernetike në vendin tonë dhe bashkëpunimin ndërkombëtar me kombet mike.

Kryeministri shtoi se kjo konferencë, shërben si një platformë për të nxitur një bashkëpunim të tillë dhe për të ndërtuar ura midis palëve të interesuara.

Pas fjalës hyrës, ai zhvilloi një bashkëbisedim me ambasadoren Nancy Soderberg, njëherësh drejtore e Lartë Rezidente e NDI në Kosovë, e cila po ashtu moderoi diskutimit si dhe iu përgjigj pyetjeve dhe interesimit të pjesëmarrësve, thuhet në faqen zyrtare të ZKM-së.

I am delighted to be able to address to you at this DISICON conference on information integrity, which has been organized by the National Democratic Institute.

The digitalization and advancements in information technology are bringing transformative changes in the economy and society. They offer numerous benefits, empowering citizens, businesses, and civil society. In this highly connected world, instant communication, information sharing, and real-time collaboration have become the norm. The digital transformation of government sectors leads to improved services for citizens and businesses alike, enhanced education at all levels, and more efficient healthcare. Similarly, digitalization of businesses has the potential to increase productivity and efficiency in the economy. Additionally, digitalization and technology fuel innovation, enable new business models, drive competitiveness and economic growth. By providing better access to information and services, enhancing transparency and accountability, digitalization contributes to a more inclusive, participatory, empowered, and democratic society.

Given the transformative impact of digitalization across various sectors, it remains a high priority for our government. We have developed a strategic roadmap for digitalization, encompassing the National Development Strategy, the Digital Agenda, the e-Government Strategy, and Administrative Burden Reduction Program, and the Digitalization pillar of the Education Strategy.

Through collaboration among multiple government institutions, numerous services have been digitalized, with over 130 electronic services accessible through e-Kosova. We have initiated a pilot project based on the life events approach, focusing on re-engineering services related to the birth of a child. Furthermore, the implementation of electronic identification at the national level is currently underway.

In addition to our focus on e-Government, we are also actively working on enablers for digitalization in the economy and strengthening the innovation ecosystem. Notably, we recently inaugurated the broadband Internet connection for the last village in Kosova. Together with the German government, we are investing in the Innovation and Training Park in Prizren. Soon we will be inaugurating the Digital Technology Park in Bernica, which will provide modern infrastructure for the growth and development of the ICT sector. Our progress in digital transformation has been recognized by the World Bank GovTech Maturity Index, with Kosova moving up the index to group B, from group C to group B, signifying focus of our country on digital governance.

While the digital revolution has brought numerous advantages, it has also introduced new vulnerabilities and challenges, including privacy, security, and equitable access. As our government and economy become increasingly dependent on information networks and systems, cybersecurity becomes crucial for the functioning of the state. Cyber attacks today have the potential to cause extensive damage, ranging from website takedowns and disruptions of electronic services to the impact on critical infrastructure and national security. In the recent times we have had couple of DDoS attacks in our government system.

Furthermore, within the realm of cyber threats, disinformation has emerged as a significant cybersecurity risk, capable of causing widespread harm to citizens, organizations, and society.

There is an interesting Italian author, she says that age of information is age of reputation. So by having this abundance oversaturation with information we always end up asking who is saying besides what anyone is saying anything.

Addressing cyber security risks and disinformation necessitates cooperation between the public and private sectors, academia, the wider cyber security community in our country, and international cooperation with friendly nations. This conference I believe serves as a platform to foster such cooperation and build bridges among these stakeholders.

Taking into consideration that the annual state budget of Kosova has been increased in particular for agriculture, defense, healthcare and education, cybersecurity has become even more important for our government vision for months and years to come.