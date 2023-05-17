Kurti zhvillon bashkëbisedim me studentët e Akademisë Diplomatike të Vjenës

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti zhvilloi sot një bashkëbisedim me studentët e Akademisë Diplomatike të Vjenës, në ambientet e Fakultetit Filozofik në Prishtinë.

Kryeministri Kurti tha se ishte kënaqësi takimi sot me ta duke shprehur mirënjohjen e tij të përzemërt për Akademinë Diplomatike të Vjenës lidhur me organizimin e këtij udhëtimi studimor e i cili siç potencoi ai, na lejon të diskutojmë dhe eksplorojmë arritjet e Republikës sonë.

Para studentëve, kryeministri Kurti derisa foli për 15- vjetorin e Pavarësisë së Kosovës, sfidat, arritjet e sukseset, po ashtu veçoi edhe qëndrimin ambicioz të Qeverisë që ai udhëheqë ndaj reformave demokratike në të gjithë sektorët e qeverisë, veçanërisht sigurimin e një sistemi më të fortë të mirëqenies, forcimin e shtetit të së drejtës, mbrojtjen dhe përforcimin e të drejtave të njeriut, përfshirë të drejtat e minoriteteve dhe rritjen e ekonomisë. Ky progres, theksoi ai, është njohur gjerësisht nga raporte të shumta ndërkombëtare, duke forcuar reputacionin e Kosovës si një histori suksesi në shtetin e demokracisë.

Në këtë takim të kryeministrit Kurti me studentët nga Akademia Diplomatike e Vjenës, i pranishëm ishte edhe Ambasadori i Austrisë në Kosovë, Christoph Weidinger, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

I’d like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna for organizing this study trip and allowing us to discuss and explore the achievements of our Republic.

As I host students from an institution that was founded in 1754, so 269 years ago, the fact that your school is almost 18 times older than Kosova as a country does not elude me. In February of this year, we celebrated 15 years as an independent country. Although in the scheme of European countries and the institutions that support them, 15 years are hardly consequential, the past 15 years have been monumental for us. And it is with the highest sense of pride and joy – though not too much objectivity – that I share that Kosova has finally hit its true democratic strides.

The past three years have been marked by crises throughout the world.

This month the World Health Organization ended the global emergency status of COVID, though its aftershocks are still visible.

There has been an erosion of democracy around the world, and the war of Russian aggression in Ukraine is well into its second year.

If the shocks are visible in large and storied countries with a greater ability to absorb such shocks, one can imagine the effect that they have in smaller and younger countries like Kosova. As a result, our first year in government has been largely marked by successful efforts to contain the pandemic and the rising costs that resulted from the war in Ukraine. When we took office at the height of the pandemic there wasn’t a single vaccine contract. In less than a year we secured U.S. and EU approved vaccines, FDA and EMA certified, and vaccinated 60% of our population. We have also allocated substantial portions of our budget to helping families and citizens weather the rise in prices. Last month, a World Bank report showed that Kosova had the largest fiscal package in the region (as a % of GDP) to help its citizens cope with increased food and energy costs in 2022.

In addition to our response to the two major political and economic upheavals, we had an ambitious stance to democratic reform in all sectors of the government, especially securing a stronger welfare system, strengthening the rule of law, protecting and amplifying human rights – including minority rights – and boosting the economy. This progress has been widely recognized by multiple international reports, solidifying Kosova’s reputation as a success story in the state of democracy.

The principles of democracy are deeply ingrained in the fabric of Kosova’s society.

We have taken concrete steps to protect the rights of journalists and ensure an environment where they can report freely without fear of retribution. We have opened our hearts and our homes to journalists from Ukraine who face a significant challenge and a noble duty – to inform people with fairness and accurate information. Currently 11 journalists are residents of Prishtina. They report about their homeland from our capital.

Here at home, we are also working towards a more pluralistic media landscape with diverse opinions and perspectives, which is crucial to informed decision-making in a democracy. This year, Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Index has ranked Kosova 22 places higher than two years ago.

We have implemented many anti-corruption measures and have taken action against organized crime in an unprecedented manner. We have launched 850 anti-crime operations in two years, including in the north of the country which had been turned into an area of law-and-order vacuum. We have prosecuted crime within public institutions, arresting over 300 public officials for serious criminal conduct. The efficacy of our approach in this area too has been confirmed by prestigious international bodies. Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index listed Kosova 20 places higher this year than the year before.

The foundations we have built provide a robust platform for participation and engagement, allowing every citizen to have a say in shaping the future of our Republic. Through our democratic commitment we have also fostered a stronger economy. Greater transparency, efficiency and higher morale have contributed to economic growth that the World Bank and EBRD predict will be the highest among the Western Balkan Six for both this year and the next.

Through domestic progress we also make international advances. Acknowledging the efforts and results of strengthening the democracy within, the European Parliament approved visa-free travel for our citizens starting January 1st, 2024 – finally. In addition to this, our bid to join the Council of Europe passed the first stage: acceptance by the Committee of Ministers, with a 2/3rd majority.

The legal department of Council of Europe concluded that Kosova is eligible to become member of Council of Europe, but even though there are no legal obstacles for us to become member of Council of Europe we still need the votes. So we are very happy that we managed to surpassed the 2/3 threshold and also happy that Austria and many others friends and partners helped us to get to this point.

Furthermore, we are preparing to apply for membership in NATO and foresee a near future where we are fully integrated into key international and multilateral bodies. Kosova has proved its value as a reliable and dedicated country committed to shared Euro-Atlantic values and is ready to begin participating as a member of this community.

We are going to participate in Defender Europe 23 which will take place this month and next with 1365 soldiers of our security forces and we will also be among hosting countries. This is the biggest so far NATO enterprise and activity exercising the Eastern Flank.

Our Euro-Atlantic path is not merely symbolic; it represents a concrete commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. This orientation opens doors to economic development, regional cooperation, and enhanced security. By embracing this path, Kosova sets an example for others in the region, showcasing the transformative power of democratic values.

Kosova has taken a firm stance against Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We have implemented sanctions to condemn Russia’s aggression in coordination with the European Union and the United States. It is disheartening to note that Serbia has not followed suit. This contrast underscores the difference between our commitment to democratic values and our dedication to the principles of international cooperation. Our undemocratic neighbour is not only a problem for Kosova but also for the entire Western Balkans region.

The Kosova-Serbia dialogue within the European Union framework remains a vital path forward for resolving outstanding issues between our nations. However, for this dialogue to be effective, both parties must uphold the most basic principles of democracy and the European Union.

We believe that the European Union is the platform and the goal which has sufficient resources and tradition to help us resolve the problems we have and normalize relations between us.

As we move forward, Kosova remains steadfast in our dedication to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

We will not be the country taken as an example for age-old democratic leadership and institutions, but we will be the country exemplifying that great effort can make a young country grow into a fully-fledged democracy fast.

So democratic progress and economic progress go hand in hand. We are not a big country but we are a great example of this.