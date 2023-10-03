Kryeministri Kurti: Angazhimi ynë në rajon dhe në botë pasqyron punën tonë në shtëpi

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, sot mori pjesë në tryezën e diskutimit “Procesi i Berlinit: Arritjet e deritanishme, pritjet nga samiti i ardhshëm dhe përfitimet e mundshme nga Iniciativa e Përbashkët e Tregut Rajonal” organizuar nga Instituti i Prishtinës për Studime Politike (PIPS), në bashkëpunim me HD – Qendra për Dialog Humanitar.

Dy javë para Samitit të Procesit të Berlinit në Tiranë, kryeministri Kurti theksoi rëndësinë e këtij takimi për të diskutuar se çfarë po bën qeveria për zbatimin e angazhimeve të marra, por edhe për të ofruar transparencë për qytetarët.

Nënshkrimi i tri marrëveshjeve të lëvizshmërisë vitin e kaluar në Berlin, sipas kryeministrit, shënon një hap të madh përpara për rajonin, derisa tha se Procesi i Berlinit duhet të ndihmojë konsolidimin tonë demokratik dhe zhvillimin ekonomik, pasi që angazhimi ynë në rajon dhe në botë pasqyron punën tonë në shtëpi.

Në fjalës së tij hyrëse, Kryeministrit nënvizoi edhe faktet se Kosova është radhitur e para në Ballkanin Perëndimor për përmirësimin e sundimit të ligjit nga Projekti Botëror i Drejtësisë; përmirësimin e të drejtave politike dhe lirive civile nga Freedom House; përmirësimin e luftës kundër korrupsionit nga Transparency International; lirinë e shtypit nga Indeksi Botëror i Lirisë së Shtypit nga Reporterët pa Kufij; demokracinë liberale dhe elektorale nga indeksi i Varieteteve të Demokracisë të Institutit V-Dem; për mbledhjen e të ardhurave tatimore nga FMN; si dhe për paketën më të madhe fiskale për të ndihmuar qytetarët të përballen me krizën ushqimore dhe energjetike dhe të luftojnë inflacionin, nga Banka Botërore.

Sa i përket situatës aktuale në vend, kryeministri Kurti tha se është e rëndësishme që pas sulmit terrorist të Serbisë kundër Kosovës, të mos sillemi sikur të mos kishte ndodhur asgjë. Duhet të ketë pasoja për sjelljen e Serbisë dhe të gjithë autorët duhet të mbahen përgjegjës për përfshirjen e tyre në inspirimin, përgatitjet dhe pjesëmarrjen në sulmin terrorist të 24 shtatorit.

Në pritje të Samitit të Tiranës, kryeministri përmbylli fjalën e tij duke theksuar nevojën për vlera dhe qëllime të përbashkëta, zbatimin e plotë të marrëveshjeve që nënshkruam vitin e kaluar, më 3 nëntor në Procesin e Berlinit dhe një angazhimin të ri që largon edhe më tej barrierat midis gjashtë shteteve të Ballkanit Perëndimor.

Thank you to the Prishtina Institute for Political Studies and the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue for bringing us together.

Two weeks before the Berlin Process Summit in Tirana, we are meeting to discuss the progress we have made since last year, when we signed three agreements, respectively on “Freedom of Movement with Identity Cards in the Western Balkans”, “Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications” and “Recognition of Professional Qualifications for Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Dental Medicine, and Architects” – collectively known as the mobility agreements.

This is a real process where political and human capital, but also funds, have been invested throughout the years to bring the Western Balkans Six closer to one another, and to the European Union.

So, it is important that we meet from time to time to discuss what the Government is doing to implement the commitments that are taken but also to offer transparency in the process for citizens, who are the end-beneficiaries.

As you know, our Government has a clear stance on regional cooperation. We believe that such cooperation should be based on the principles of equality and reciprocity of the parties; it should be based on EU rules, values, and standards; and it should enable the region to move even faster towards full membership into the European Union.

In short, regional cooperation is not a substitution for membership in the European Union, but a complementary process for full membership. This is how the Republic of Kosova sees it, and this is how we engage in it. We also have had a clear stance that such cooperation should be pursued under the Berlin Process. We welcome a recent proposal by European Commission President madam Ursula von der Leyen, and the four-step plan for deeper economic integration of the region and integration with the EU single market. We also welcome that the process will be merit-based, and that EU funds will be based on conditionality. I laid out a similar proposal on June 10, 2021, at the Tirana Summit, which I called SEFTA, based on the EFTA-EEA relationship.

Last year we welcomed the signing of the three mobility agreements in Berlin, which marks a huge leap forward for the region. These agreements, when implemented, will enable students, academics, and the workforce to move, study, and work without barriers. It will allow professionals to practice their professions in conditions no less favorable than their own country.

Kosova was the first to ratify all three agreements in Parliament this February, showing our commitment and dedication to the process and towards regional cooperation.

Since last November we have drafted new Administrative Instructions from responsible ministries, appointed representatives to Joint Committees, and approved Rules of Procedures and Terms of Reference for the implementation of the agreements. There have been several meetings of SHERPAs and government representatives in their Joint Committees to work on the implementation.

Thirteen days to the summit, it must be noted, however, that not all countries in the region have ratified them, and it is regrettable that Bosnia has chosen to ratify only two out of three, leaving the key agreement on freedom of movement out. The agreement on freedom of movement with ID cards is important for citizens of both countries since it finally removes the visa regime between our countries.

From the 1st of January 2024, Kosova will move freely into the European Union countries, but it is yet uncertain whether citizens of Bosnia and Kosova will be traveling visa-free to each other’s countries. It should be the case that the hardest part is agreeing upon and signing the agreement, not its implementation afterwards.

The Berlin Process should help our democratic consolidation and economic development. Yet, our government understands that this is a two-way street where the region’s true commitment to EU reforms and the rule of law is crucial. That is why our engagement in the region and in the world reflects our work at home. We have shown that what the Republic of Kosova brings to the Berlin Process is a firm commitment to freedom and democracy, good governance, and the rule of law.

In the last two years, Kosova has notably improved in many international democracy and rule of law indexes. We rank 1st in the Western Balkans regarding:

– improvement in Rule of Law by the World Justice Project;

– improvement in political rights and civil liberties by Freedom House;

– improvement in the fight against corruption by Transparency International;

– freedom of the press by the Reporters without Borders World Press Freedom Index;

– liberal and electoral democracy by the V-Dem Institute’s Varieties of Democracy index;

– for tax revenue collection by the IMF;

– for the largest fiscal package (as a percentage of GDP) to help citizens cope with the food and energy crisis and combating inflation, by the World Bank.

To truly have regional cooperation and economic integration, it is necessary that all Western Balkans Six countries advance democratically, because genuine cooperation comes from shared values and shared strategic orientation. Most Western Balkan Six countries have these in common, but not all. It is evident, especially after Serbia’s terrorist attack against Kosova, but also their open relationship and ever closer cooperation with Russia, that the lack of regional cooperation is due to this stark difference in strategic orientation.

While I have been sitting at the dialogue table in Brussels and at the Berlin Process Summit to make agreements for the future, as we have seen a week ago Serbia was working on military plans to annex our territory. This shows that our northern neighbor is not interested in regional cooperation for membership in the EU but rather on alternative geo-political orientation which maintains its hegemonic ambitions towards its neighbors.

It is important that after Serbia’s terrorist attack against Kosova, we don’t go ahead, business usual, as if nothing happened. There must be consequences for such behavior and all the perpetrators must be held accountable for their involvement in the inspiration, preparation and participation in the terrorist attack, all coming north from the border of the Republic of Kosova.

Neither deeper integration of our region nor membership in the EU should be held hostage by those who don’t share the same strategic vision. Full alignment with security and foreign policy of the EU is a sine qua non for also the prosperity of our region, getting closer with each other, and integrating into the EU.

For the region to progress, Kosova’s democratic advancement alone is not enough. We need to advance as a region.

I look forward to the Tirana Summit with this in mind, that we need shared values and shared goals ahead. We also need full implementation of the agreements we signed last year, on November 3rd in the Berlin Process and the new commitments that further remove barriers among the Western Balkans Six.