Kurti: Ndikimi i Partisë Laburiste në fatin e Kosovës ka qenë i rëndësishëm dhe i madh

Në kuadër të Konferencës së Partisë Laburiste që po mbahet në Liverpool, kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, në drekën e organizuar me partitë simotra, ishte i ftuar si folës kryesor.

Ai u shpreh i nderuar për mundësinë që t’i drejtohet me një fjalim pjesëmarrësve në konferencë.

Ndikimi i Partisë Laburiste në fatin e Kosovës ka qenë i rëndësishëm dhe i madh, deklaroi kryeministri në krye të herës.

Dy prej momenteve më të rëndësishme në historinë e vonshme të Kosovës janë vitet 1999 dhe 2008, çlirimi përkatësisht, pavarësia, gjatë të cilave, Partia Laburiste ishte në pushtet në Mbretërinë e Bashkuar.

“Në vitin 1999, nën udhëheqjen e Tony Blair, Mbretëria e Bashkuar ishte pjesë e intervenimit ushtarak të NATO-s, për të ndaluar vazhdimin e fushatës gjenocidale nga forcat serbe… pastaj në shkurt të vitin 2008, menjëherë pas shpalljes së pavarësisë, Mbretëria e Bashkuar, me Gordon Brown si kryeministër, ishte një nga vendet e para që njohën shtetësinë e Kosovës”, deklaroni kryeministri Kurti në fjalën e tij.

Teksa shpalosi sukseset e Republikës së Kosovës dhe arritjet e deritanishme të qeverisjes, kryeministri Kurti theksoi se edhe pse shtet për një kohë jo shumë të gjatë, Kosova po dëshmon se intervenimi i NATO-s dhe një shtet i sapoformuar mund t’i japin jetë një demokracie të plotë.

Ai foli për qeverisjen social-demokrate në Kosovë, reformat e ndërmarra, politikat sociale, të punësimit, energjetike si dhe ato në arsim, fushat prioritare të qeverisë sipas buxhetit të këtij viti, indikatorët ekonomikë dhe progresin demokratik të evidentuar në raportet ndërkombëtare. Fatkeqësisht momentumi i arritjeve dhe përparimit është duke u sfiduar në vazhdimësi nga Serbia, tha ai.

Duke folur për sulmin terrorist dhe paramilitar të 24 shtatorit, kryeministri Kurti u shpreh se Serbia, si një aleate e Rusisë, tentoi që të kopjojë skenarin e Donbasit me qëllim të pushtimit të veriut. Rritja e pranisë ushtarake serbe në kufirin me Republikën e Kosovës u përshkrua si e paprecedentë nga Këshilli i Sigurisë Kombëtare të Shtëpisë së Bardhë, kurse pamjet e sekuestruara nga dronët që ishin në posedim të grupit terrorist zbuluan se trupat paramilitare ishin trajnuar në bazat zyrtare të ushtrisë serbe, duke dëshmuar kështu në mënyrë të pakundërshtueshme përfshirjen e drejtpërdrejtë të shtetit të Serbisë në planifikim të sulmit që u krye dy javë më parë në Banjskë, me 24 shtator.

Megjithatë, kryeministri theksoi se e tashmja dhe e ardhmja e Kosovës, sikurse as paqja dhe siguria e Evropës nuk mund të mbahen peng nga Serbia, dhe se perspektiva për paqe, drejtësi, dhe prosperitet në një kohë me plotë sfida varet nga ajo çka zgjedhim të bëjmë dhe si zgjedhim të veprojmë së bashku.

Para fillimit të drekës së punës, kryeministri Kurti mori pjesë në mikpritjen e organizuar për mysafirët ndërkombëtarë nga Sekretari nën hije për Punë të Jashtme të Mbretërisë së Bashkuar, David Lammy dhe Sekretari i Përgjithshëm i Partisë Laburiste, David Evans.

Aty u përshëndet ngrohtësisht dhe u takua me Sekretarin nën hije për Punë të Jashtme, David Lammy dhe Sekretarin nën hije të Mbrojtës, John Healey. Në ato margjina, takoi edhe Sekretarin e Përgjithshëm Ekzekutiv të Partisë Evropiane të Socialistëve (PES), Giacomo Fillibeck.

Ndërkaq, mbrëmë, në ditën e parë të tij në Konferencën Vjetore të Partisë Laburiste të Mbretërisë së Bashkuar, Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti pati një fjalim mbi temën “Sfida globale, zgjidhje kolektive”.

Para të pranishmëve, në mesin e të cilëve ishte edhe Sekretarja e Përgjithshme e Internacionales Socialiste, Benedicta Lasi, Sekretari Nën Hije i Mbretërisë së Bashkuar për Ndryshime Klimatike, Edward Miliband, deputetë nga Ukraina dhe përfaqësues të partisë social-demokrate të Afrikës së Jugut, Kongresi Kombëtar Afrikan (ANC), në adresimin e tij, kryeministri Kurti veçoi dy sfida globale të ditëve tona; Autokratët dhe kërcënimi që ata paraqesin për sigurinë dhe kriza klimatike dhe ndikimi i saj në jetën dhe mirëqenien e njerëzve në mbarë botën.

Në lidhje me rrezikun nga autokratët, të udhëhequr nga politika hegjemoniste dhe ekspansioniste, ai tha se ata nuk i njohin shtetet fqinje, dhe se nga ato kërkojnë ose që të bëhen marionetë të tyre ose të marrin pjesë të territorit të tyre. Andaj, është e nevojshme që të krijojmë solidaritet global kundër autokratëve dhe të mbrojmë demokracinë, dhe për këtë qëllim, kryeministri veçoi tri kategori shoqërore me rol dhe potencial të veçantë dhe që përbëjnë shumicën e shoqërisë: punëtorët, studentët dhe gratë.

Ndërkaq, për sa i takon krizës klimatike, ai tha se edhe Kosova së fundmi ka përjetuar thatësira, vërshime dhe zjarre më shumë e më shpesh se ndonjëherë më parë. Duke qenë realitet dhe brengë e përbashkët, kryeministri Kurti bëri thirrje që të bëhemi bashkë në zbatimin dhe respektimin e Protokollit të Kyotos, Marrëveshjes së Parisit dhe Deklaratës së Sofjes, teksa nënvizoi se Kosova është angazhuar veçanërisht në rritjen e kapaciteteve të burimeve të ripërtëritshme të energjisë dhe efiçiencës së energjisë, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

I first would like to express my condolences and unwavering sympathy to those who have undergone tremendous loss and violence in the past 48 hours following the attacks in Israel.

It is an honor to be given the opportunity to address you today.

Your party’s influence on the fate of my country Kosova has been notable and impactful. Arguably, the two most important moments for Kosova were in 1999 and 2008, in our recent history, namely liberation and independence. During both of them, Labour was in power. In 1999, under Tony Blair’s leadership, the United Kingdom was part of NATO’s military intervention in Kosova, known as Operation Allied Force, stopping Serbian forces from carrying out the genocidal campaign and halting the unspeakable atrocities committed. The subsequent deployment of international peacekeeping forces, including British troops, helped stabilize the region and create conditions for the return of expelled Kosovars. The UK also welcomed many Kosovars who fled the war, and who have since become British citizens and are well integrated in your society. Our diaspora are hardworking individuals, with a progressive mindset, who contribute in both our countries. Then, in February of 2008, promptly after declaring independence, the UK, with Gordon Brown as Prime Minister, was one of the first countries to recognize Kosova’s statehood, affirming its right to exist and flourish into a democracy.

My connection to the Party goes a level deeper since my path to Prime Minister has been through forming and leading the social democratic party, Lëvizja VETËVENDOSJE!, 18 years ago. The journey from grassroot activism to sitting in office as Prime Minister, from politics as struggle to governance as service, has meant that the priorities at the heart of the political work – ensuring a dignified and socially protected life for our citizens so they can exercise their freedom – became magnified. And when these values are magnified, the country benefits. Almost three years ago, our campaign’s slogan was “Jobs & Justice”. People were joining, the Movement was growing. We became a self-aware majority. We said that we must become an ever larger majority, so that the previous parties in government won’t be needed for a coalition. And, we made it.

The recent success of Kosova shows that even though the country hasn’t been in existence for too long, it was proving that NATO intervention and a newly formed state can give birth to a full-fledged democracy.

Since taking office two and a half years ago, our government focused on two things: increasing the income of the country and redistributing it to all citizens, especially those who the system had ignored. Among other measures, this involved launching over 1000 police operations and 3800 arrests to curb corruption and crime, resulting in a 2/3rd increase in tax revenue without changing fiscal policy. Our fight against corruption brought a lot of hope and optimism among people, because they noticed that governance is just. And this optimism, this hopefulness, made them spend more, rather than save. Which is good for people’s lives and the country’s economy alike.

The annual state budget of 2023 was marked by significant increase in four fields: education, health care, agriculture and defense. At the same time, we launched forms of social support that didn’t exist before. For the first time in our country, we made it possible for all new mothers to receive government support, providing child allowances to 19% of our population.

Moreover, we made public education free at both the Bachelor and Master level and implemented initiatives like Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) scholarships for women, who now account for over 50% of the STEM student body, compared to the EU’s average of 17%. We launched schools for vocational education and training by offering students qualifications in various trades suited for the demands of the labour market.

Our dedication extended to increasing the pension rate for people with disabilities by 33%. We launched a groundbreaking youth employment platform and ensured that those engaged in public art received the fair wages they had long deserved. The employment of the age group 18-24 (year olds), rose by 118%, and, in general, we’ve had an employment increase of approximately 14% in 28 months. What other governments might have considered a burden became the country’s engine.

The value of exports in 2022 doubled compared to 2020. As a result, the export-import ratio narrowed from almost 1 to 9, extreme trade deficit, in 2019 to less than 1 to 6 today. On average, each year of our governance, we generated more revenue for our economy than in the combined three previous years. It was economic growth driven by benefiting people rather than exploiting them.

In order to stimulate economic growth and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of our citizens, we have drafted a concept-document mapping out the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund that aims to regulate the investment of revenues from public assets. When social democrats get in power, the right wing expects you are not going to manage well. So it is of extreme importance to have an army of good managers in publicly owned enterprises, and we are bringing them under the common umbrella of sovereign wealth fund.

Although we have the world’s fifth-largest reserves of lignite, by the year 2030 we aspire to increase the share of renewables in our energy mix to an impressive 32%, a remarkable increase from our current level of around 10%. We fully adhere to Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement and Sofia Declaration.

In public administration, we reduced the difference between the highest and the lowest salary from 20:1 to only 4.78:1. The difference between my salary as Prime Minister and that of an ordinary soldier or a senior police officer is less than 3:1. The salaries of professors, doctors and prosecutors are approximately the same.

Our democratic progress was recognized by esteemed international organizations. According to today’s Freedom House report, Kosova is ranked 1st in the Western Balkans, 2nd in Europe, and 3rd globally for advancements in political rights and civil liberties. Reporters Without Borders also noted our substantial improvement, with a rise of 22 places in two years. Furthermore, Transparency International’s Corruption Index witnessed a significant climb of 20 places. So we insist on proving that economic development on one hand and democratic progres on the other go together. There are certain powers and superpowers in the world today that want to decouple democracy from development. And we are a relatively small country that is serving as a great example that it is possible to have an economic development which does not go at the expense of political pluralism, human rights or rule of law.

Democratic and economic progress are never small feats, but they are especially meaningful when the country is 15 years old and has faced its fair share of good governance trials. Unfortunately, the joy and momentum of our achievements are challenged by our northern neighbor.

As we move forward, we are reminded of our challenging past, not as a way to honor it but because the threats posed by our neighbor serve as a stark reminder of the terror we endured. Ever since the Kosova War was halted, Serbia continued to terrorize Kosova in different forms including using Russia’s veto at the Security Council against us and actively interfering with our accession to international organizations. These actions vividly display the vitriol of its intentions. Just two weeks ago, paramilitary groups entered Kosova, opening fire on our police and resulting in the tragic loss of one officer’s life.

Serbia, as a staunch ally of Putin, attempted to replicate the playbook of Donbas, with intentions to invade the north of Kosova. The military buildup around the border was described as “unprecedented” by the National Security Council in the White House, U.S. Seized footage revealed that the paramilitary troops had trained in official Serbian army bases, providing several pieces of irrefutable evidence that confirm the state’s direct involvement in the planning.

Kosova’s present and future cannot be held hostage by Serbia, and neither can peace and security for Europe. As we embark on the EU and NATO integration path and talks to normalize our relations with our northern neighbor, turning them into good neighborly ones, I ask that the Russian influence channeled through Serbia and the threat that it represents be taken seriously, so that the tyranny of those who hold public office to suppress and destabilize democracy in other countries can be stopped.

The prospect for peace, justice and prosperity in an era held high with difficult challenges, depends on what we choose to do and how we choose to act together.

Thank you, the United Kingdom. Thank you, Labour.