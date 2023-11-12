Kurti në Forumin Ekonomik të Vjenës: Ky organizim nënvizon domosdoshmërinë për të qëndruar së bashku

Në kryeqendrën e Austrisë, kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti mori pjesë në ceremoninë hapëse të edicionit jubilar të 20-të të Forumit Ekonomik të Vjenës.

Para të pranishmëve, në fjalën e tij përshëndetëse, ai u shpreh shumë i nderuar të qëndrojë para tyre, në këtë ngjarje, të bashkuar nga një vizion të përbashkët për prosperitetin e rajonit tonë.

Kryeministri Kurti tha se në kohë si këto, bota është e mbushur me skena konflikti, ky organizim bëhet edhe më i rëndësishëm, sepse ai nënvizon domosdoshmërinë për të qëndruar së bashku, për të folur së bashku dhe të punuar së bashku.

Në përmbyllje të fjalës së tij, kryeministri Kurti shprehu falënderimin dhe mirënjohjen e tij për besimin, partneritetin dhe vlerësimin e Forumit Ekonomik të Vjenës, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

I am humbled to stand before you in this gathering, united by a shared vision for our region’s prosperity. I extend my sincerest gratitude to the organizers of the Vienna Economic Forum for bringing us together and for the honor of being recognized as the “Partner of the Year 2023.”

The warm and encouraging feedback from our last meeting in Kosova and the Vienna Economic Forum which was held in Prishtina in May this year, continues to resonate with us, affirming our conviction that dialogue and partnership are the keystones for the region’s common future.

In times like these, when the world’s view is filled with scenes of conflict, the essence of our gathering becomes even more important. It underscores the imperative for us to stand together, speak together, and work together. The economic forum’s role becomes not only a catalyst for economic development, but also a sanctuary for peace, and a forum for building resilience against the tremors that shake our world.

In our corner of Europe, in the Western Balkans, we are acutely aware of how the echoes of conflict impinge upon our people’s lives and aspirations. The recent terrorist acts on our country, which cruelly claimed the life of a dedicated police officer, are stark reminders of the challenges we face. These are not just attacks on Kosova but on the very ideals we hold dear—peaceful coexistence, liberal democracy, and rule of law as the very essence of our prosperous state. As Kosova’s Prime Minister, I am resolute in my duty to safeguard our country’s security, to ensure the wellbeing of every citizen, and to create an environment where economic prosperity can flourish unimpeded by fear and available to everyone.

We stand committed to enhancing security measures, not only within the borders of our Republic but as an active proponent of regional peace and security.

Our meeting here is not merely an annual tradition; it is a reaffirmation of our common agenda in the face of adversity. Our future is intertwined with the well-being of each country represented in this room, of our European continent and European Union as our destiny that we embrace, with every community we pledge to serve, and with the collective spirit that this forum embodies.

Thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your recognition.