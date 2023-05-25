Mbahet konferenca e Para Ofertimit për Ankandin Solar 100 MW

Teksa sot u realizua një hap i rëndësishëm në arritjen e objektivave të përcaktuara në Strategjinë Kombëtare të Energjisë, kryeministri i Kosovës Albin Kurti, bashkë me ambasadorin Amerikan në Kosovë, Jeffrey Hovenier dhe ministren e Ekonomisë, Artane Rizvanolli, mori pjesë në Konferencën e Para Ofertimit për Ankandin Solar 100 MW.

Sipas kryeministrit, ankandi i parë diellor që po pritet të krijohet në Kramovik ka potencialin të sigurojë energji elektrike për pothuajse 20,000 familje, projekt ky i cili hap rrugën drejt projekteve të mëtejshme të energjisë së rinovueshme në Kosovë.

Ai theksoi se investimi për ankandin e parë diellor përbëhet nga një marrëveshje mbi 200 milionë euro me Korporatën e Sfidës së Mijëvjeçarit për sistemet e ruajtjes së baterive, një marrëveshje ndërmjet Korporatës sonë Energjetike dhe General Electric për modernizimin e termocentralit “Kosova B”, dhe një marrëveshje prej 160 milionë euro me Fondin Monetar Ndërkombëtar për të ndërtuar kapacitete të energjisë së rinovueshme.

Tutje, duke përmendur elementet që e bëjnë Kosovën një destinacion tërheqës për investitorët, sikurse afërsia e saj me tregjet evropiane, fuqia punëtore e aftë, dhe një kuadër i fuqishëm rregullator, kryeministri veçoi se synimi ynë është të inkurajojmë investimet private dhe të krijojmë një klimë të favorshme investimi, të cilat edhe janë shtytës kyçë për rritjen ekonomike.

Mirënjohjen e tij të thellë, kryeministri e shprehu edhe për ambasadorin Hovenier dhe Qeverinë e SHBA-së, si dhe Agjencinë e Shteteve të Bashkuara për Zhvillim Ndërkombëtar (USAID), për mbështetjen e palëkundur në ndihmën e Kosovës në identifikimin dhe promovimin e potencialit të madh të burimeve të ripërtëritshme të energjisë.

Njëkohësisht, ai u nda i kënaqur edhe me punën e ministres Rizvanolli dhe ekipin e saj, të cilët kanë mundur të zhvillojnë këtë iniciativë dhe të krijojnë një proces të hapur dhe transparent tenderimi në përputhje me standardet ndërkombëtare.

Konferenca e Para Ofertimit për Ankandin Solar 100 MW u organizua nga Ministria e Ekonomisë në bashkëpunim me USAID, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

I am honored to address you today as we move forward with our first ever solar auction – a milestone for Kosova.

We understand the crucial role that renewable energy plays in combating climate change and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and we understand the importance of private sector investment to build these renewable energy capacities.

Our first renewable energy auction serves as a critical step in achieving the goals set out in our National Energy Strategy, which aims to establish energy independence and a transition to green and sustainable sources. I am extremely pleased that Minister Rizvanolli and her team have been able to develop this initiative, and to create an open and transparent bidding process in line with international standards.

The process we are utilizing will foster competition, and ensure fairness and transparency among prospective investors. This will have the added benefit of driving down costs, and will pave the way for further renewable energy projects in Kosova.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Ambassador Hovenier and the US Government, as well as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), for their unwavering support in helping Kosova identify and promote the vast potential of renewable energy resources.

Despite challenges, we have made remarkable progress in the energy sector.

Notable projects and agreements that will drive this change are an over 200-million-euro agreement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation for battery storage systems, an agreement between our Energy Corporation and General Electric to modernize power plant “Kosova B”, and a 160-million-euro agreement with the IMF to build renewable energy capacities. Today, I am proud to say that Kosova is taking bold steps towards building a sustainable and environmentally friendly economy by harnessing the power of renewable energy. As a result, we are on the right track to an accelerated and much-needed energy transition.

The solar auction we are holding for the site in Kramovik has the potential to provide electricity for almost 20,000 households. This project represents tangible, real-life progress in our energy transition and support for renewable energy solutions. And it is just the beginning for Kosova.

As you know, our country offers excellent infrastructure and a strategically advantageous location that make it an appealing destination for potential investors. Its proximity to European markets, a vibrant and skilled workforce, and a robust regulatory framework contribute to its attractiveness as a profitable investment destination. Our goal is to encourage private investments and create a favorable investment climate, which are crucial drivers for economic growth.

In line with our ambitious National Energy Strategy, we have set targets to deploy over 1300 MW of renewable energy capacities. This reflects our commitment to a meaningful climate change agenda, the well-being of our citizens, and our transition to a sustainable energy future. Furthermore, we are in the process of finalizing the Renewable Energy Law, which incorporates the best global practices in the renewable energy industry and provides legal and regulatory certainty for potential investors.

It is our vision that we achieve environmental sustainability but also that our energy sector becomes central to promoting economic expansion, increasing employment opportunities, and facilitating business growth within Kosova.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for being a part of this significant event. Kosova will always be grateful for the unwavering support of the US Government in our pursuit of building a strong, prosperous, and democratic nation.