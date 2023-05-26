Kurti merr pjesë në hapjen e Odës Nordike: “NordiKo”, platformë që nxit bashkëpunimin, inovacionin dhe sipërmarrjen

Kryeministri i Republikës së Kosovës, Albin Kurti, mori pjesë në inaugurimin e Odës Nordike, dhomës së re të biznesit Nordiko-Kosovar.

Duke folur për arritjet e dukshme të Qeverisë gjatë dy viteve të fundit, kryeministri Kurti përmendi raportet ndërkombëtare për Kosovën, duke përfshirë atë të BE-së, Indeksin e Perceptimit të Korrupsionit, Reporterëve pa Kufij dhe të tjera raporte që evidentojnë arritjet, përkushtimin dhe punën e Qeverisë për përparimin e vendit.

Kryeministri tha se një nga objektivat kryesore të “NordiKo” do të jetë mbështetja e investitorëve të mundshëm nga vendet nordike, për të eksploruar mundësitë e investimeve dhe shkëmbimit tregtar për dhe nga Kosova. Kjo dhomë biznesi do të shërbejë si një katalizator për përparimin, një platformë që nxit bashkëpunimin, inovacionin dhe sipërmarrjen.

Me këtë rast, ai tha se Kosova do të bëhet vendi më konkurrues në Ballkanin Perëndimor kur bëhet fjalë për Investimet e Huaja Direkte. Madje, për të treguar se sa të rëndësishme i konsiderojmë investimet e huaja direkte dhe zhvillimin ekonomik në përgjithësi, kryeministri tregoi se jemi në procesin e krijimit të Agjencisë së Investimeve dhe Eksportit në kuadër të Zyrës së Kryeministrit dhe po punojmë me disa organizata partnere ndërkombëtare për të zhvilluar procese efektive, që mundësojnë rritjen e shpejtë e të qëndrueshme të investimeve të huaja dhe të orientuara drejt eksportit.

Para të pranishmëve, kryeministri Kurti shprehu mirënjohjen dhe vlerësimin e thellë për vendet nordike, që kanë luajtur një rol kaq të rëndësishëm në çlirimin dhe zhvillimin e Kosovës, duke theksuar se mbështetja e palëkundur e Danimarkës, Finlandës, Suedisë dhe Norvegjisë, ka qenë thelbësore në formësimin e rrugëtimit të kombit tonë drejt lirisë, paqes dhe përparimit.

Në fund të fjalës, ai uroi edhe njëherë për “NordiKo” dhe veçoi se Qeveria e Kosovës është e lumtur dhe e nderuar për përkushtimin dhe punën për ta bërë Odën Nordike një sukses tjetër të radhës.

Në ceremoninë e hapjes së Odës Nordike, të pranishëm ishin edhe ministrja e Industrisë, Ndërmarrësisë dhe Tregtisë, Rozeta Hajdari, Ambasadori i Finlandës në Kosovë, Matti Nissinen, Ambasadori i Suedisë në Kosovë, Jonas Westerlund, Ambasadorit i Norvegjisë në Kosovë, Jens Grøndahl, si dhe Drejtoresha e Bordit, Afërdita Pllana, thuhet në komunikatën për media e ZKM-së.

I stand before you today on this good occasion, filled with enthusiasm as we gather to inaugurate the opening of a new Nordic-Kosova business chamber, or as I’ll refer to it as ‘NordiKo’!

This moment marks an important milestone in our nation’s journey towards economic prosperity and growth. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the individuals and organizations involved in making this venture a reality.

As Kosovars we express our profound gratitude and appreciation to the Nordic countries for playing such an important role in the liberation and development of Kosova. The unwavering support of Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway, has been instrumental in shaping our nation’s journey towards freedom, peace, and progress. Additionally, we express our gratitude to these countries for continuing supporting our journey toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

Over the past two years, our country has made significant strides in various aspects of governance, demonstrating notable progress and achievements. The EU Country Report 2022 for Kosova shows that there is no area without marked progress and no area with evidenced regression. Transparency International/Corruption Perception Index 2021-2022 shows that Kosova has risen 20 places in two years. This rise is the highest ever in the ranking of 180 countries. The Reporters Without Borders/Media Freedom Index 2022 shows that Kosova has improved by 17 places, which is also a record improvement in one year, and the highest ranking in the last decade. Same goes for V-Dem Electoral Democracy, Freedom House and for World Justice Project.

These achievements speak to the ‘justice’ part of our ‘jobs and justice’. Jobs and Justice is the slogan with which we won by pledging to people that we will be committed and hard working for progress in this country. And as far as the economic and job growth part is concerned, we’ve likewise marked an impressive progress. With an average 7% GDP growth over the last two years, we have scored the largest percentage growth in the region. We have also had a 23% increase in exports and 44% increase in FDI in 2022, in comparison with 2021. But this is an increase on increase, because there has also been progress in 2021 in comparison to 2020.

So, I can with most certainty say: Kosova is a great contender to be considered the Nordic region’s next investment destination!

One of the key objectives of NordiKo will be to support prospective investors from the Nordic countries to explore investment and trade exchange opportunities to and from Kosova. A business chamber serves as a catalyst for progress, a platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

We looked at the Business Registry and Tax Administration data and found out that there are about 70 foreign direct investors from the Nordic region. By sheer numbers/data that we’ve analyzed there are plenty of opportunities for trade exchange and FDI with the Nordic countries. The Nordic region as a whole has imported about 457 billion euros of goods in 2021, while the whole Western Balkans region has exported about 51 billion euros of goods in that same year. A simple math exercise will tell us that the opportunities are vast!

And here are few good reasons why Kosova will become the most competitive country in Western Balkans when it comes to FDI, BPO, nearshoring or as they refer to it nowadays – friendly-shoring, as we’re understanding that values and economic development cannot be decoupled.

First of, we’re very fiscally stable, with a country debt of only 23% of our GDP. Our tax burden is among the most competitive in Europe, with our corporate tax being only 10%, and tax on dividend, zero!

Kosova is geographically uniquely positioned at the center of the so-called EMENA region, the area where Europe, Middle East and Northern Africa meet. This area encompasses one of the richest concentrations of growth opportunities in the world.

We are steadily expanding our transport infrastructure and interconnection to the region. New projects will entail highways and railroads towards every direction of the country and we’re planning over 80 public environmental, infrastructural/transport and energy projects worth over 6 billion euros, including 1,400 MW of renewables bot wind & solar.

Kosova is a vibrant dynamic young country, with the largest young population in Europe, who are technologically savvy and fluent in English. We have quite a comprehensive and competitive TVET system, due to also substantial investments of and cooperation with relevant donor organizations, including Nordic ones. Norway has graciously helped build several TVET Competence Centers. This environment that has grown over two decades – and intensified in the past couple of years – has enabled the creation of a good pool of skilled workforce.

Finally, cost savings also ought to be one of the reasons why you should consider investing or outsourcing to Kosova.

To show how important we deem FDI and economic development overall, we’re now in the process of creating the Investment & Export Agency within the Office of the Prime Minister, and we’re working with several international partner organizations to develop effective systems and processes, as to enable rapid increase of sustainable and export-oriented foreign direct investments into our country. So my friends, good, very good days are ahead of us!

Congratulations once more to NordiKo. We the Government of Kosova we’ll be happy and honored to match your dedication, hard work and commitment with our dedication, hard work and commitment – to making NordiKo a success.

And when you see these norther lights on both sides of every speaker here today, be sure that we are going to bring together beauty and excellence.